Alan Mann Racing Honored with Spirit of Ford Award

Alan Mann Racing becomes 28th recipient of the prestigious Spirit of Ford Award following decades of racing and winning with Ford cars around the world

Edsel B. Ford II presented the award to Henry and Tom Mann at a special Mustang celebration event at the American Muscle Car Museum

Spirit of Ford Award is Ford Motor Company’s highest honor in auto racing, recognizing lifetime achievement and contribution to the industry both on and off the race track

MELBOURNE, Fl., Jan. 24, 2024, – Today, Alan Mann Racing, one of Ford’s most famous racing partners, was recognized with the prestigious Spirit of Ford award in front of 200 Mustang fans at the American Muscle Car Museum. Presented by Edsel B. Ford II, Alan Mann’s sons Henry and Tom received the award in front of a 1966 Alan Mann GT40.

“The achievements of Alan Mann Racing has had a significant impact on Ford Performance through the years. They were at the starting line when Ford’s Mustang first took to the track in 1964 with the famous Tour de France victory and later with the iconic Shelby Cobra,” said Jim Farley, Chief Executive Officer, Ford Motor Company. “We celebrate Alan Mann Racing for their ambitions on and off the track, challenging competitors ahead of their time. As Ford embarks on its most ambitious year of racing Mustang around the world, Henry and Tom Mann continue to drive the business forward and are passionate advocates for the Ford brand.”

The Spirit of Ford award is Ford Motor Company’s highest honor given in its racing program. It is awarded to either individuals or companies that have demonstrated a long-term commitment to excellence both on and off the track. This is the 28th time that the award has been given out. Previous recipients include Lyn St James, Sir Jackie Stewart, Dan Gurney, the Wood Brothers, Carroll Shelby, Parnelli Jones and AJ Foyt.

Handing over the award to Henry and Tom Mann, Edsel B. Ford II commented, “Alan Mann Racing did so much for Ford throughout the 1960’s and beyond. Their passion for excellence led to championship and race wins across a diverse universe of motor racing, including the Monte Carlo Rally, endurance racing with GT40 at Le Mans and beyond, the World GT Championship with the legendary Cobra and the European Touring Car Championship with the Ford Cortina. As we bring the latest generation Mustang to the racetrack for its 60th season, I can think of no finer team to receive this award at this time than the team that brought home the first Mustang racing victory.”

Alan Mann Racing was formed in 1964 and quickly became synonymous with Ford after winning the legendary Tour de France with the all-new Ford Mustang. In 1965, Alan Mann Racing ran the European rounds of the World GT Championship with the Cobra which went on to win the World Championship for Shelby/Ford for the first time.

In the early 2000’s, Alan’s two sons, Henry and Tom and a new chapter in the history of Alan Mann began a new chapter at the company. Alan Mann Racing have gone on to become one of the pre-eminent forces in historic racing and their iconic red and gold livery continues to be seen on racetracks around the world. As a tribute to Alan Mann’s 1966 Ford GT lightweight experimental prototypes, the 2022 Ford GT featured an Alan Mann Heritage Edition.

“It is an incredible and unexpected honor to receive this award,” said Henry Mann, son of Alan Mann and CEO of Alan Mann Racing. “Our team has worked exclusively with Ford products since its origin 60 years ago, and this relationship has been one which has given much pride and pleasure to our family. I know my father would have been delighted that the successes he achieved with Ford are still being recognized and celebrated today. As part of Ford’s extended racing family, we wish the whole Ford team every success with their fantastic new Mustang when it hits the track later this week.”

About Ford Performance

Ford Performance is based in Dearborn, Mich. It is responsible for Ford’s performance vehicle development and major racing operations globally, including NASCAR, IMSA, SRO British GT, FIA World Rally Championship, Supercars Championship, World of Outlaws, Ultra4, SCORE-International, FIA Rally-Raid, Formula Drift, NHRA, Rebelle Rally, Thailand Super Series and our latest commitment in Formula 1 with RedBull Ford Powertrains. Ford Performance also maintains a constantly evolving fleet of electric performance demonstrators to showcase the limits of electrification technology. In addition, the organization also oversees the development of Ford’s racing engines, as well as the outreach programs with all Ford Clubs and Ford enthusiasts. For more information regarding Ford racing’s activities, please visit Performance.Ford.com or follow @FordPerformance on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube.