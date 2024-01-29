Ralphs, Food 4 Less/Foods Co. Partner with City of Hope to Welcome Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to Los Angeles for NASCAR Cup Series Race

Plus Gear Up for Mobile Health Clinic Circuit

Retailers blanketing hood of the No. 47 Camaro in partnership with City of Hope for the February 4th event at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, kickoff the Team Tune-Up mobile health clinic.

LOS ANGELES (January 29, 2024) – – As Food 4 Less/Foods Co. and Ralphs Grocery Company are featured on Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s wrapped car for the NASCAR Cup Series exhibition race at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in partnership with the City of Hope, the grocers also gear up for the Ralphs Pharmacy/Kroger Health mobile health clinic Team Tune-Up tour in Southern California during February.

“All of us at Ralphs and Food 4 Less/Foods Co. are excited to partner with 2023 Daytona 500 Champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the No. 47 Camaro team,” said Salvador Ramirez, corporate affairs manager for Ralphs and Food 4 Less/Foods Co. “Best of all, we’re using our partnership with Ricky to make a difference in the community by encouraging our communities to check in with their own well-being by bringing healthcare services directly to them with our Kroger Health Team Tune-Up mobile unit during the month of February, while supporting the City of Hope’s programs.”

Stenhouse Jr., who is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series winner, is getting behind the program and the wheel of the No. 47 Food 4 Less/Ralphs Camaro featuring City of Hope to shed more light on their fight to save lives and how fans can help ahead of the race. The wrapped car will also circuit during the mobile health clinic tour this February.

“Throughout the season, The Kroger Co. banners, like Food4Less and Ralphs for example, passionately contribute to the community and create unique ways using our racing assets to reach millions of brand loyal consumers,” said Stenhouse Jr. “The work that both retailers have done with City of Hope to raise millions and millions of dollars to support research, treatment and education is astounding. We’re humbled to be a part of this program.”

The unveiling of the No. 47 show car coinciding with a donation to the City of Hope will kick off the Ralphs Pharmacy/Kroger Health Team Tune-Up tour, which offers vaccinations and free health screenings to Southern California residents and business partners.

“At City of Hope, we know that patients with cancer do not have time to wait,” said Joe Watterson, Vice President, Corporate Philanthropy at City of Hope. “Generous support from Ralphs and Food4Less/Foods Co., our long-standing philanthropic partners, allow world-class researchers to turn scientific breakthroughs into lifesaving treatments with great speed. We are grateful and excited featured in this NASCAR event to help raise awareness of the life-saving work at City of Hope.”

Ralphs Pharmacy/Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), is committed to driving engagement in preventative and interventive care. The “Team Tune-Up” mobile health clinic provides a way to receive vaccines and free health screenings while on-site at various events throughout Southern California. Customers can also learn more about filling prescriptions and ways to save with Kroger Health Savings Club (www.krogerhealthsavings.com).

Tune in on Sunday, February 4th, for the 150-Lap Clash at the Coliseum beginning at 8 PM ET on FOX, MRN and SIRIUSXM (Ch. 90).

About Ralphs Grocery Company:

Ralphs Grocery Company is dedicated to our purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. We are more than 18,000 associates serving customers in 184 supermarkets across Southern California. From the company’s headquarters in Los Angeles County, Ralphs is a recognized leader in community service and giving. The company supports Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative aimed at ending hunger in our communities and eliminating waste within our company by the year 2025. Ralphs is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., (NYSE:KR), one of the world’s largest retailers, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more about Ralphs, please visit our website at www.ralphs.com.

About Kroger Health:

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America’s leading retail healthcare organizations. Kroger Health and the Kroger Family of Companies’ pharmacies and clinics operate more than 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics in 35 states serving more than 17 million customers annually. Our team of 24,000 healthcare practitioners, including pharmacists, nurse practitioners, dietitians and technicians, believe in practicing at the top of our licenses, enabling “food as medicine” to help prevent disease before it starts, and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit https://www.kroger.com/health.

About Food 4 Less/Foods Co.:

We are dedicated to our purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. Food 4 Less/Foods Co. is more than 9,000 associates serving customers in 121 price-impact, warehouse-format supermarkets under the banners Food 4 Less in Southern California, Illinois and Indiana, and Foods Co in Central and Northern California. From the company’s headquarters in Los Angeles County, Food 4 Less/Foods Co. is a recognized leader in community service and giving. The company supports Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative aimed at ending hunger in our communities and eliminating waste within our company by the year 2025. Food 4 Less/Foods Co. is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., (NYSE:KR), one of the world’s largest retailers, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information about Food 4 Less/Foods Co., please visit our websites at www.food4less.com and www.foodsco.com.

About City of Hope:

City of Hope’s mission is to deliver the cures of tomorrow to the people who need them today. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S. and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. City of Hope research has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center at its core, City of Hope brings a uniquely integrated model to patients spanning cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and innovation initiatives. City of Hope’s growing national system includes its Los Angeles campus, a network of clinical care locations across Southern California, a new cancer center in Orange County, California, and treatment facilities in Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix. City of Hope’s affiliated group of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHope. For more information about City of Hope, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.