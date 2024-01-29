Love’s RV Stops to Headline Team Branding in 2024

McDowell and Riggs to Carry Love’s Colors for Half of Season in Cup and Truck Series

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (January 29, 2024) – For the 12th consecutive season, Love’s, will be the featured partner on the No. 34 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in the NASCAR Cup Series and will again be a cornerstone partner of the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Love’s is the longest tenured partner of Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and now has a multiyear agreement extending beyond this season.

Both Michael McDowell and Layne Riggs will carry Love’s and Speedco, a member of the Love’s Family of Companies, colors to represent the leading travel stop network in the country and new this year will be Love’s RV Stops taking prominent branding on both vehicles.

Love’s RV Stops are located at or adjacent to Love’s Travel Stops across the country and provide NASCAR fans and campers with a safe, clean, and well-maintained place to park and camp with family and friends while attending races or while on your adventure. Each stop is equipped with hookups and all the amenities that fans are already familiar with at Love’s Travel Stops including showers, laundry, restaurants, fuel, and snacks. All Love’s RV Stops are pet friendly.

Love’s will begin their season at the Daytona 500 and the Daytona Fresh From Florida 250. Love’s helped power McDowell to the 2021 Daytona 500 win and is the two-time consecutive and defending winner of the Fresh From Florida 250.

“The future is Love’s and Love’s RV Stops yellow for our program,” quipped McDowell. “I have said it before, there is a huge sense of pride from myself and our team to carry the Love’s colors and represent their employees, customers and trucking fleets across the country who trust Love’s every day to keep them moving on the road. There are few partners in NASCAR who can boast such a long-term relationship with one car, but Love’s in becoming synonymous with the No. 34 team. It is a lot of fun to be a part of it and I am grateful for the partnership.”

New to the program this year is Riggs who will compete half of his season with the new Love’s RV Stops, Love’s Travel Stops and Speedco colors.

“The Love’s Ford F-150 has quickly become a favorite in the truck series,” commented Riggs. “And now we’re going to have the scheme for half of our season with Love’s RV Stops. I think it’s cool that we’re starting fresh and new with this branding with our team and myself. I am looking forward to representing Love’s this season and continuing their championship ways.”

You can visit www.loves.com to learn more about Love’s Family of Companies.

ABOUT LOVE’S TRAVEL STOPS

Love’s has been fueling customers’ journeys since 1964. Innovation and perseverance continue to lead the way for the family-owned and -operated business headquartered in Oklahoma City with more than 40,000 team members in North America and Europe. The company’s core business is travel stops and convenience stores with 640 locations in 42 states. Love’s continues its commitment to offer products and services that provide value for professional drivers, fleets, four-wheel customers, RVers, alternative fuel and wholesale fuel customers. Giving back to communities Love’s serves and maintaining an inclusive and diverse workplace are hallmarks of the company’s award-winning culture.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.