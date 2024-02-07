The SuperMotocross League Partners with Ryan Villopoto’s Lucid Manufacturing to Offer Fans Official Pro Replica Jerseys

Industry-Wide Collaborative Effort to Benefit Athletes, Teams, and Fans

ELLENTON, Fla. (February 7, 2024) – The SuperMotocross League (SMX) and Lucid Manufacturing are excited to announce a new partnership that will make pro replica jerseys available to the public for the very first time via a new, official online store (SMXJerseys.com) or in person at each of the 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross World Championship.

Michael Leib, Lucid Manufacturing CEO: “Official replica jerseys are a staple of every major sports league and professional sports team but has been challenging in SMX to bring to market due to the sheer number of licensees needing to be involved in the process. The industry-wide collaboration of this initiative will pave the way in standardizing the pro replica jersey business for SMX athletes, teams and gear companies moving forward as they will all share in this new revenue stream.“

“Just like at a football game, imagine going to a Supercross race and seeing fans all over the stadium wearing their favorite athlete’s jersey”, stated 9-time AMA Champion, and Lucid Manufacturing Principal, Ryan Villopoto. “This partnership will be a win-win for the fans, but also for the athletes and teams as they will share in this new revenue stream and be able to also capitalize on this expanded branding opportunity.”

Replica jerseys will be manufactured at Lucid Manufacturing’s Temecula, California based facility which is currently set up to produce upwards of 7,000 pieces per month with further expansion capabilities if needed. Using an easy-to-use, on-demand e-commerce ordering process, SMX can now offer fans an entirely new way to connect with their favorite athletes all around the world. Each jersey is custom made and available in a wide variety of sizes including youth.

The SMXJerseys.com website is now live and accepting orders for over 20 riders with more coming online soon. Official replica jerseys will also be sold at select rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship.

“We are excited to see SMX become the first to offer fans the most desired collectible item in our sport globally,” added Villopoto. “This is going to be amazing to watch grow over the coming years and I’m thankful to see the industry come together for the overall betterment of the sport. This has been a long-desired item from the fanbase and a huge void within the industry.”

Having pro replica jerseys available for purchase creates another avenue with which to engage with SMX fans from all around the world while also further increasing the branding of the sport, its teams, athletes, and gear companies.

All 28 rounds of the SMX World Championship series, inclusive of 17 Supercross races and 11 Pro Motocross races, are currently on sale to the general public at SupercrossLIVE.com and promotocross.com. Dates and venues for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs and Final will be announced soon.

For information about the SuperMotocross World Championship, please visit www.SuperMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the new SMX social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:

Instagram: @supermotocross

Facebook: @supermotocross

Twitter: @supermotocross

YouTube: @supermotocross

About the SuperMotocross World Championship:

The SuperMotocross World Championship™ is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series that combines the technical precision of stadium racing with the all-out speed and endurance of outdoor racing. Created in 2022, the SuperMotocross World Championship combines the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship into a 31-event series that culminates in a season-ending two round playoff and SuperMotocross World Championship Final.

Visit SuperMotocross.com for more information.

About Feld Motor Sports, Inc.:

Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is the worldwide leader in producing and presenting specialized arena and stadium-based motorsports entertainment. Properties include Monster Jam®, Monster Energy AMA Supercross, and the SuperMotocross World Championship. Feld Motor Sports, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feld Entertainment, Inc.

Visit monsterjam.com, SupercrossLIVE.com, and feldentertainment.com for more information.

About MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc.:

MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc. manages and produces the world’s most prestigious motocross series – the AMA Pro Motocross Championship and the SuperMotocross World Championship. The industry leader in off road powersport event production and management, its mission is to showcase the sport of professional motocross competition at events throughout the United States. Through its various racing properties, partnerships and affiliates, MX Sports Pro Racing, Inc. organizes events for thousands of action sports athletes each year and attracts millions of motorsports spectators.

Visit www.mxsportsproracing.com for more information.

About Lucid Manufacturing:

LUCID is a Motocross gear manufacturing company located in Temecula, California. We offer our services to all gear brands and currently work with 7+ gear companies for domestically sourced race jerseys, for custom gear orders and on-demand fulfillment. LUCID is ran and operated by Michael Leib, Ryan Villopoto, Ricky, and Nestor Dominguez. Our team has over 15 years of experience manufacturing motocross gear and our goal is to bridge the gap in our industry to be able to source motocross gear domestically.