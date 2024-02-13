Jimmie Johnson Taking Creed Along for the Ride in the DAYTONA 500

STATESVILLE, N.C. (February 13, 2024) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ today announced a partnership with multi-platinum, GRAMMY® and American Music Award-winning rock band Creed for the 66th running on the ‘Higher’ banks of Daytona. The livery of Jimmie Johnson’s No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE was unveiled earlier this month by Carvana and is a tribute to “The King” Richard Petty’s No. 43 paint scheme that raced the legendary driver raced in 1964 Daytona 500.

Creed will have associate placement on Johnson’s Toyota Camry XSE as they celebrate their forty-city North American tour, called the “Summer of ’99” Tour. Due to fan demand, the band has extended their tour with an additional twenty dates under the “Are You Ready Tour?” banner. Produced by Live Nation, the tour launches on July 17th and will run through December 5th.

“Unless you have lived under a rock, you know every word to every Creed hit,” said Johnson jokingly. “In seriousness, our partnership with Live Nation is very important to us – last year we had Guns’ N Roses on Erik’s (Jones) car and this season another heavy hitter with Creed. The GNR diecast was NASCAR’s second best-seller last season so I’m proud of our relationship with Live Nation and am happy to welcome Creed ‘With Arms Wide Open’ to the Club.”

LEGACY M.C. released artwork with the addition of Creed’s placement today via the Club’s social media accounts.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Jimmie and his team at LEGACY MOTOR CLUB. Having the Creed logo on a car modeled after the legend Richard Petty’s paint scheme is a new career first for us,” adds Creed.

The official 2024 NASCAR season “tour” kicks off this weekend at Daytona International Speedway for the 66th running of the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 18th. Tune in at 2:30 pm ET on FOX, MRN Radio, and SIRIUS XM NASCAR Radio Ch. 90 to see Johnson compete in his 21st DAYTONA 500.

