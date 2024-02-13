Richard Childress Racing and 3CHI Announce Partnership Extension

Leader in the Science of Natural, Hemp-Based Consumable and Therapeutic Products Returns to RCR for Third Year of Partnership

WELCOME, N.C. (February 13, 2024) – 3CHI, a leader in the science of natural, hemp-based consumable and therapeutic products, will return to Richard Childress Racing to build on their pioneering, industry-leading partnership.

In addition to primary sponsorship on the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driven by Kyle Busch in the NASCAR Cup Series, 3CHI’s multi-faceted partnership with RCR will include a robust marketing activation, strategic content and communication plan, building on a successful partnership that first began three years ago.

“Our relationship with Richard Childress Racing continues to take 3CHI to higher levels,” said Justin Journay, chief executive officer of 3CHI. “On-track, it’s been fun to see the success of the No. 8 team and Kyle Busch, and off-track it’s been incredibly powerful to showcase the best cannabis company in the world and highlight 3CHI’s vast array of cannabinoid products and science-backed formulations.”

3CHI focuses on bringing technology, innovation, research and development into their industry and has earned thousands of consumer testimonials, pushing the boundaries of what’s conceivable in the cannabinoid world. 3CHI and RCR made history as the first partnership of its kind in sports when they first announced their relationship in 2022.

“Much like RCR, 3CHI has been a pioneer in their industry while focusing on technology and innovation,” said Torrey Galida, president of RCR. “Through their partnership with RCR, 3CHI has been able to highlight their innovative spirit and introduce their products to a new and passionate fan base. We’re proud to continue the relationship in 2024.”

Everything produced by 3CHI follows all federal requirements for full legal compliance. 3CHI’s production and distribution of its products strictly adhere to a policy of safety above all else and sales are for responsible adult use only to consumers aged 21 and older.

For more information and all that is going on at RCR, visit rcrracing.com.

Richard Childress Racing (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2024 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).