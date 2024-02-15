CHEVROLET NCS AT DAYTONA: Qualifying Report

NASCAR CUP SERIES

DAYTONA 500

DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY QUALIFYING REPORT

FEBRUARY 14, 2024

Six Team Chevy Drivers Post Top-10 Qualifying Results at Daytona

Team Chevy Top-10 Qualifying Results:

3rd Kyle Larson, No. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM Camaro ZL1

5th Chase Elliott, No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Camaro ZL1

6th William Byron, No. 24 Axalta Camaro ZL1

7th Austin Dillon, No. 3 Bass Pro Shops Camaro ZL1

8th Kyle Busch, No. 8 Zone Camaro ZL1

9th Ross Chastain, No. 1 Busch Light Camaro ZL1



· Six drivers from three different Chevrolet teams posted a top-10 qualifying lap in the first round of qualifying to vie for the pole position for the 66th running of the Daytona 500.

· In the final round of qualifying, Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson laid down the fastest lap among the Chevrolet drivers, clocking-in a lap at 181.635 mph to land third on the speed chart.

· Anthony Alfredo and the No. 62 Death Wish Coffee Camaro ZL1 team was one of the two open entries to punch a ticket into Sunday’s event through qualifying, with this marking just his second career start in the crown jewel event.

· The two 60-lap, 150-mile, Bluegreen Vacation Duels at Daytona will determine the remaining starting lineup for the 2024 Daytona 500. FS1 will telecast the Duels on Thursday, February 15, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage can also be found on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



ANTHONY ALFREDO, NO. 62 DEATH WISH COFFEE CAMARO ZL1, Post-Qualifying Quote:

What are these emotions like for you guys?

“This is insane. We had just talked about any possible scenario we might find ourselves in today, tomorrow and obviously Sunday. But to make it to Sunday is such a challenge with such a competitive field of open cars and drivers behind the wheel, and I am just really thankful for the Beard family to give me this opportunity and for Death Wish Coffee coming on board. We clearly have a fast No. 62 Death Wish Coffee Chevrolet Camaro.

To know we are in and to not have to race in tomorrow; to remove ourselves from some of the sketchy circumstances and focus on Sunday is just an amazing feeling.”

