David Ragan Qualifies into Daytona 500

No. 60 BuildSubmarines.com Ford Powers Its Way Into ‘Great American Race’

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 14, 2024) – David Ragan turned the second-best lap among the entries needing to qualify into the Daytona 500 on speed, locking himself and the No. 60 BuildSubmarines.com into Sunday’s race.

“I have to really take my hat off to everyone at RFK Racing that helped to put this thing together,” said Ragan. “We are thrilled to be locked in on speed. Derrick Finley (crew chief) and the team worked really hard and did a great job with the car. I’m really proud of the RFK team and I have to thank BuildSubsmarines.com, Jack Roush and Brad Keselowski for giving me the chance to come down here and have a shot at winning the Daytona 500.”

Ragan qualified second of the open cars entered into the ‘Great American Race,’ securing his place in his 17th Daytona 500. The Georgia native made his first start in the 500 back in 2007, and has appeared in every 500 since (with the exception of last season).

Ragan will now start with his teammates Keselowski and Chris Buescher in the opening Duel race Thursday night (7 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Results from Thursday night’s race will determine the remaining starting lineup for Sunday’s Daytona 500.

