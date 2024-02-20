STEWART-HAAS RACING

66th Running of the Daytona 500

Date: Feb. 19, 2024

Event: 66th Running of the Daytona 500 (Round 1 of 36)

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

Location: Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway (2.5-mile oval)

Format: 200 laps, broken into three stages (65 laps/65 laps/70 laps)

Race Winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)

SHR Finish:

● Noah Gragson (Started 38th, Finished 9th / Running, completed 200 of 200 laps)

● Chase Briscoe (Started 20th, Finished 10th / Running, completed 200 of 200 laps)

● Ryan Preece (Started 25th, Finished 23rd / Running, completed 199 of 200 laps)

● Josh Berry (Started 30th, Finished 25th / Running, completed 199 of 200 laps)

SHR Points:

● Chase Briscoe (13th with 29 points)

● Noah Gragson (15th with 28 points)

● Ryan Preece (25th with 14 points)

● Josh Berry (26th with 12 points)

SHR Notes:

● Gragson earned his second top-10 in four career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Daytona.

● This was Gragson’s third career start in the Daytona 500 and it resulted in his best Daytona 500 finish. His previous best result in The Great American Race was 24th, earned last year.

● Gragson led once for five laps – his first laps led at Daytona.

● Briscoe earned his second top-10 in seven career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Daytona.

● This was Briscoe’s fourth career start in the Daytona 500. His best Daytona 500 finish remains third, earned in 2022.

● This was Preece’s fifth career start in the Daytona 500. His best Daytona 500 finish remains sixth, earned in 2021.

● This was Berry’s first career start in the Daytona 500, but his second career NASCAR Cup Series start at Daytona. He finished 22nd in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 last August.

● Berry led one lap to score his first lap led at Daytona.

Race Notes:

● William Byron won the Daytona 500 to score his 11th career NASCAR Cup Series victory and his second at Daytona.

● There were five caution periods for a total of 20 laps.

● Twenty of the 40 drivers in the Daytona 500 finished on the lead lap.

● Byron leaves Daytona as the championship leader with a four-point advantage over second-place Alex Bowman.

Sound Bites:

“We led some laps early, but we came down there at the end to fix some damage right before the final restart. We didn’t have a whole lot of area to go, but I guess it’s better than being wrecked. Overall, we’ll take a top-10. We kind of got pinned on the bottom and didn’t have a lot of room to go and then the race ended. I feel so good being behind the wheel. This whole Stewart-Haas team did a great job, especially getting the backup car going.” – Noah Gragson, driver of the No. 10 Black Rifle Coffee/Ranger Boats Ford Mustang

“Anytime you can finish this race in one piece is nice. It was hard to get track position. It seemed like wherever you kind of fell in after two or three laps of green-flag pit stops, you just kind of ran there the whole time. That was a weird race. It seems like every time we run these superspeedways it turns into more and more of a fuel-mileage race. I thought we would be OK there at the end and we had to start 12th or 13th on the restart and it was hard to do anything. We were all kind of bottled up. Coming out of here with a 10th-place finish and missing the wrecks and not being in a huge points whole is nice. We have to play the same game next week at Atlanta and, hopefully, we can do it again, but a couple of spots better.” – Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Mahindra Tractors Ford Mustang

“Speeding on pit road screwed us, and then ending it was not getting the Lucky Dog when we should’ve gotten the Lucky Dog. I felt like we earned our right with seven to go to get the Lucky Dog and to at least compete for a top-five or a top-10, or put ourselves in position there, but we had it taken away for no reason. Frustrated is definitely the word right now.” – Ryan Preece, driver of the No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang

“I feel like I learned a lot and raced well. There were a couple moves I wish I could have back maybe here or there but, overall, I was pretty happy we could work toward the front and maintain it. I thought the car was really good. I just hate we got turned on pit road. That got us behind. We were able to get in the Lucky Dog position but it just didn’t work out there at the end. Overall, it was a good night to learn. I just hate we didn’t get the finish we deserved.” – Josh Berry, driver of the No. 4 SUNNYD Ford Mustang

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday, Feb. 25 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The race begins at 3 p.m. EST with live coverage provided by FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.