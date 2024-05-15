TNT kicks off NASCAR return with Atlanta’s Night Race in June 2025

Atlanta’s Night Race returns as the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series In-Season Tournament for an action-packed Saturday night 400-mile thriller under the lights on June 28, 2025

The Saturday night showdown will be the first of five NASCAR Cup Series events TNT Sports will cover starting in the 2025 season

HAMPTON, Ga. (May 15, 2024) – TNT Sports will launch its coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series in 2025 with a Saturday night showdown as the opening race of the In-Season Tournament at the network’s home track, Atlanta Motor Speedway.

For the 2025 season, Atlanta Motor Speedway’s second NASCAR event shifts to the summer with the return of Atlanta’s Night Race: the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart on Saturday night, June 28, 2025.

Earlier this week, NASCAR announced it will hold a first-of-its-kind In-Season Tournament for the Cup Series in 2025. The bracket-style head-to-head event will be broadcasted on TNT Sports’ full five-race schedule with the first race of the In-Season Tournament hosted under the lights at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The winner of the tournament will receive a $1 million prize.

Already one of the most exciting tracks on the NASCAR circuit, the night time has been the right time for unbelievable racing at AMS in recent years. The 2023 running of Atlanta’s Night Race was lauded by NASCAR Legend Darrell Waltrip as “the best (race) I’ve ever seen!” That same event led NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Jr. – who will join TNT Sports broadcast team for its NASCAR coverage next year – to dub Atlanta “the hottest ticket” in NASCAR. That distinction was solidified when Daniel Suarez edged Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch in a three-wide photo finish under the lights earlier this year.

“The energy and the atmosphere a night race at Atlanta brings is second to none,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “That’s why our fans have been telling us they want the night race back in Atlanta and we’re thrilled to make it happen.”

The Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart will mark the return of NASCAR to TNT for the first time since 2014. TNT Sports, a division of Warner Bros. Discovery, will broadcast five NASCAR Cup Series events starting next year through 2031.

NASCAR’s summer trip to AMS will also feature the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 on Friday, June 27, 2025. Atlanta’s full slate of NASCAR events in 2025, including its spring weekend NASCAR Cup Series weekend, will be announced at a later date.

Ticketholders for the 2024 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart – the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs – on Sept. 8 will get first choice on preferred seats in 2025. A limited selection of tickets are currently available for all other fans.

For the latest information on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s 2024 and 2025 NASCAR events, visit www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

About the 2025 Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart:

The Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart headlines the summer slate of NASCAR racing at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 28. Featuring racing under the lights on one of NASCAR’s most action-packed tracks, Atlanta’s Night Race comes with increased stakes as the NASCAR playoffs loom large.

More information on the June 27-28, 2025, Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart weekend and ticket availability can be found online at AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com.

