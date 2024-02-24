Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Overview-

Atlanta Motor Speedway; February 24, 2024

Track; Atlanta Motor Speedway–Oval (1.540-Miles)

Race: RAPTOR King of Tough 250; 163 Laps –40/40/83; 251.02 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Saturday; February 24, 2023 5:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports App

Radio: Performance Racing Network (PRN)- Check Local Listings for affiliate, and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90

Jeb Burton – No. 27 State Water Heaters

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Atlanta Motor Speedway

News and Notes:

Practice; No practice is scheduled for Saturday afternoon’s RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway (AMS).

– Starting Position; With no practice scheduled, NXS teams would spend Friday afternoon going thru technical inspection prior to putting cars on the track for Saturday’s RAPTOR King of Tough 250 qualifying. Similar to the past two seasons, AMS would once again use superspeedway qualifying consisting of two rounds of single car single lap qualifying with the 10 fastest cars in Round 1 moving on to Round 2 to determine the starting order of the Top-10. Putting down his lap 13th in the order, Burton would log a lap of 32.796 at 169.045 MPH placing the No. 27 State Water Heaters Chevrolet 25th on the board. Failing to move on to Round 2, Burton will start the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 inside Row 13 in the 25th position at 5 P.M. ET Saturday afternoon.

– Atlanta Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday NXS RAPTOR King of Tough 250 will mark Burton’s eighth NXS start at AMS. In seven previous starts, Burton holds an average finish of 13.4 with a 99.9% lap completion rate completing 1156 laps of the possible 1157. Burton has two Top-10 finishes with a best of second coming in 2021 after starting 11th. Burton has finished in Top-25 in all of his seven starts at Atlanta. In his last outing at AMS in July of 2023, Burton would start in the 21st position and work his way thru the field to finish in the 13th spot.

Featured Partner

State Water Heaters; State Water Heaters is a leading manufacturer of commercial and residential water heaters. For more than 60 years, State Water Heaters has built dependable, long-lasting water heaters for commercial and residential applications. State remains fixed on manufacturing durable products that last longer. For more information, visit StateWaterHeaters.com or follow us on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Parker Retzlaff – No. 31 FVP/Bommarito.com

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Atlanta Motor Speedway

– Starting Position; With no practice scheduled, NXS teams would spend Friday afternoon going thru technical inspection prior to taking the track for qualifying to determine the starting order for Saturday’s RAPTOR King of Tough 250. Similar to the past two seasons, AMS would once again use superspeedway qualifying consisting of two rounds of single car single lap qualifying with the 10 fastest cars in Round 1 moving on to Round 2 to determine the starting order of the Top-10. Rolling off 34th Retzlaff would register a lap of 32.772 at 169.169 MPH placing the No. 31 Bommarito.com/FVP Chevrolet 24th in the running order. Failing to transfer to the second round, Retzlaff will start the RAPTOR King of Tough 250 outside Row 12 in the 24th position at 5 P.M. ET Saturday afternoon.

Atlanta Motor Speedway Stats; Saturday afternoons scheduled NXS RAPTOR King of Tough 250 will mark Retzlaff’s 3rd NXS start at AMS. In two previous starts, Retzlaff holds an average finish of 21.5 with an 97.3% lap completion rate finishing 323 laps of the possible 332. Last July Retzlaff would earn a 16th place finish after starting the Alsco Uniforms 302 in the 20th spot. In his debut at AMS in the spring of 2023, Retzlaff would cut a tire down in Turn-2 and be shuffled back in the pack in the late going before being taken out by another competitor to retire nine laps from the finish and would be credited with 27th place.

Featured Partners

FVP; FVP is a leading supplier of maintenance products and accessories for the automotive industry. Their products are designed to deliver the quality and performance that drivers and technician’s demand. See all FVP has to offer by visiting them online at FVPParts.com

Bommarito Automotive Group; A primary supporter of Jordan Anderson Racing, Bommarito Automotive Group is celebrating over 50 years in the St. Louis marketplace, the Bommarito Automotive Group currently operates 20 automotive franchises throughout every St. Louis neighborhood led by president John Bommarito and the over 900 dedicated team members. Bommarito is recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal as Missouri’s No. 1 selling automotive group and is currently ranked 52nd in the nation. What once started as a vision to have one Bommarito vehicle in every driveway, is today a reality thanks to the ‘Where Price Sells Cars” mission.

For more information on the Bommarito Automotive Group, visit them online at Bommarito.com, and follow their social channels on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

Jordan Anderson – No. 32 EasyCare

Chevrolet Camaro SS Preview- Atlanta Motor Speedway

– Starting Position; With no practice scheduled, NXS teams would spend Friday moving thru NASCAR technical inspection before taking to the track for the first time in qualifying to determine the starting order for Saturday’s RAPTOR King of Tough 250. Similar to the past two seasons, AMS would once again use superspeedway qualifying consisting of two rounds of single car single lap qualifying with the 10 fastest cars in Round 1 moving on to Round 2 to determine the starting order of the Top-10. Making his lap second to last, Anderson would encounter a mechanical issue and shut down the No. 32 exiting Turn-2. Logging no time Anderson would be required to use an Owner’s Provisional and will start in the 38th position outside Row 19.

Atlanta Motor Speedway Stats; Coming off a fourth-place finish at Daytona International Speedway (DIS) last Monday night part-time driver Jordan Anderson will look to make his second start at AMS Saturday in the NXS RAPTOR King of Tough 250. In his lone NXS start in 2017 Anderson would start in the 26th position and retire just two laps in and be credited with a 39th place finish. In the Craftsman Truck Series action Anderson has hold seven starts at AMS with an average finish of 24.9 with a best of 18th coming in March of 2022.

Featured Partner

EasyCare; Since 1984, EasyCare has been helping some of the most successful dealerships in the nation drive results in their stores with a full suite of F&I products, forward-thinking training, dealership development, consultative participation programs, and a best-in-class claims experience. EasyCare has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for franchised dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. For more information about what EasyCare has to offer, visit EasyCare.com

About Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito AutoSport is a NASCAR team, owned by owner/driver Jordan Anderson and Bommarito Automotive Group President, John Bommarito. Established in 2017 the organization is fueled by an incredible, close-knit team of employees, fans, and sponsors with a focus on integrity in the pursuit of excellence. Our goal is to embrace the journey we’re on and to never give up – whether on the track, in the pits, or in life. Every single team partner, and fan of ours, is what keeps our race cars running strong and our team performing at the highest level.