AM Racing | Hailie Deegan Atlanta Motor Speedway Xfinity Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway | RAPTOR King of Tough 250

Fast Facts

No. 15 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Hailie Deegan

Primary Partner(s): AirBox

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Joe Williams Jr.

Spotter: Michael Fisher

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. X-077

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

RAPTOR King of Tough 250 Starting Position: 19th

Notes of Interest:

Sophomore Journey: On the heels of a successful rookie campaign in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last season with driver Brett Moffitt, AM Racing will embark on its sophomore journey in 2024 with driver Hailie Deegan for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday night’s RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

The Statesville, N.C.-based team plans to expand its footprint in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to also run two cars throughout the season with its No. 25 AM Racing entry.

Future Focused: Last October, AM Racing announced that Hailie Deegan joined the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in a multiyear agreement.

Deegan, a native of Temecula, Calif. has been a staple in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for the past three seasons but will embrace her rookie season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as part of the Ford Performance program.

Deegan grew up racing off-road and on dirt but transitioned to competing on asphalt in 2016 to pursue a career in stock car racing. She began that transition in 2018 in the ARCA Menards Series West (previously NASCAR K&N Pro Series West), She became the first female driver to have won races in the West Series, doing so in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, respectively.

Deegan, 21, arrives on the scene at AM Racing after a stint in 2023 driving for ThorSport Racing.

Giving You Piece of Air: For the first time in 2024, AirBox will serve as the primary marketing partner of

Deegan’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in Saturday’s RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

In 2017, AirBox was established to focus on building the world’s best air purifiers for indoor occupied spaces. This coincided with people starting to wake up to issues with indoor air quality. With new challenges to air cleanliness, such as COVID-19 and wildfire smoke, people are looking for effective and proven solutions to ensure they receive cleaner air, at last.

Their history in delivering clean air systems gives them an expertise that is unmatched. AirBox uses some of the most effective air filtration technologies that exist with Certified HEPA and Advanced Molecular Adsorption and manufactures products that meet the stringent new ventilation standard, ASHRAE Standard 241.

Today, AirBox filtration systems are used across the country, purifying the air and capturing harmful irritants to create healthier, safer spaces. They’ve become the trusted choice for hospitals, educational centers, offices, warehouses, construction zones, public assembly, sports facilities, and more.

They’re proud to build all products to the highest standards in the USA at their North Carolina production facility. Every day, AirBox is working hard to give the American people the safer learning, working, and living environments they deserve—helping people breathe easy and live better.

Hailie Deegan NASCAR Xfinity Atlanta Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday night’s RAPTOR King of Tough 250 will mark Deegan’s inaugural Xfinity start at the 1.54-mile speedway.

Deegan does, however, have three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Her track-best result occurred during the 2023 FR8 208 when she steered to a 12th-place finish after starting 32nd for ThorSport Racing. She also holds an average track finish of 23.0.

Hailie Deegan NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, Deegan has a career-best 13th-place finish after starting 20th for SS-GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in October 2022.

In addition to two Xfinity Series starts, she has achieved 70 ARCA Menards Series starts, including three wins and 69 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series starts to her credit.

AM Minute: It was a busy weekend for the AM Racing team at the “World Center of Racing” last weekend.

In addition to the team’s NASCAR Xfinity Series team being in action, the team also participated in the ARCA Menards Series season opener at Daytona on Friday night with sophomore driver Christian Rose aboard the No. 32 West Virginia Tourism Ford Mustang.

Rose qualified 19th and recovered from a midrace spin to earn a strong fourth-place finish at the checkered flag. The result was a career-best for Rose on a superspeedway and a continuous wave of momentum for the family-owned team dating back to the fall of 2023.

Veteran leader Ryan “Pickle” London returned as crew chief for the full 20-race season.

The ARCA Menards Series resumes action at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on Fri., March 8, 2024.

Thanks For Your Support: With the start of the 2024 season just underway, AM Racing and Hailie Deegan would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: Flying Circle, Klutch Vodka, Mechanix Wear, Monster Energy Drink, Mobil 1, Viva Tequila Seltzer and WIX Filters.

Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway | United Rentals 300 Race Recap: The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series kicked off with the postponed United Rentals 300, originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, but finally took the green flag on Monday, Feb. 19, following the completion of the Daytona 500.

Deegan qualified her No. 15 Klutch Vodka Ford Mustang on time in the 28th position but was collected in an early race accident on Lap 22, which regulated her to a disappointing 37th place finish.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams Jr. is Hailie Deegan’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for his 133rd NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday night and his eighth race at the 1.54-mile track nestled in Hampton, Ga.

In his previous 132 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 30 top-10 finishes.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Hailie Deegan, please visit hailiedeegan.com, like her Facebook page (HailieDeegan4), or follow her on Instagram (@hailiedeegan), YouTube and X | Twitter (@hailiedeegan).

Hailie Deegan Quoteboard:

On Atlanta Motor Speedway: “We are definitely heading to Atlanta Motor Speedway looking to rebound. It was disappointing to start the season the way we did, but we are staying focused and ready to have a solid finish with our No. 15 AirBox Ford Mustang on Saturday night and have some momentum for Las Vegas next weekend.”

On 2024 Season Outlook: “I am very optimistic about my rookie season. The AM Racing team has worked incredibly hard to assemble a good group of people who want to see me succeed and put together strong results from the start of the season to the checkered flag at Phoenix in November.

“I am focused and I believe I am ready.”

Race Information:

The RAPTOR King of Tough 250 (163 laps | 251.02 miles) is the second of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. The field will take the green flag Sat. Feb. 24, 2024, shortly after 5:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.

﻿The team has named Hailie Deegan, Christian Rose, and Austin Wayne Self as their primary drivers for the 2024 Xfinity, ARCA Menards Series, and Dirt Modified seasons, respectively.