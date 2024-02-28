Toyota Racing – Weekly Preview – 02.28.24

This Week in Motorsports: February 26 – March 3, 2024

· NCS/NXS/NCTS: Las Vegas Motor Speedway – March 1-3

PLANO, Texas (February 28, 2024) – NASCAR continues the opening swing of its 2024 season as all three national series travel to the West Coast to compete at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. After two superspeedways to begin the year, the first mile-and-a-half track arrives on the schedule.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS | NCTS

Wallace off to strong start in 2024 … 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace has had a knack for superspeedway racing, which he showed in the first two races this season with back-to-back top-five finishes. Currently sitting fourth in the Cup Series point standings, the driver of the No. 23 Camry XSE looks forward to a mile-and-a-half this weekend, where he, 23XI Racing and Toyota have had strong runs since the introduction of the Next Gen race car.

Reddick returns to favorable Las Vegas … Wallace’s teammate, Tyler Reddick, will be happy to see Las Vegas Motor Speedway next on the Cup Series schedule. The California native has four top-10s in the last five races at the Nevada circuit, as well as a pole in the fall 2022 race. Reddick has also claimed victory in the Xfinity Series (2019) and Truck Series (2016) at Las Vegas.

Truex looks to keep strong Las Vegas form … Like Reddick, Joe Gibbs Racing’s, Martin Truex Jr., is a fan of Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 43-year-old has 12 top-10s in the last 13 Las Vegas Motor Speedway races, which includes wins in 2017 and 2019. Currently 10th in the Cup Series points standings, another top-10, or higher, for Truex would continue his solid start to 2024.

Creed, Smith towards top of points standings … Following back-to-back top-fives to start the season, Joe Gibbs Racing teammates, Sheldon Creed and Chandler Smith, sit second and fourth in the Xfinity Series point standings heading to Las Vegas. Smith will be making his third career start at Las Vegas, where he has two top-fives, while Creed is making his fifth career start here.

Heim makes first Xfinity start of 2024 … After making four Xfinity Series starts last season, Toyota Development Driver Corey Heim returns to Sam Hunt Racing and will make his first start in the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra this weekend. He captured a top-10 in his second start with the team last year at Darlington. Also continuing his full-time efforts in the Truck Series, the Georgia-native will look to build upon back-to-back top five finishes in his No. 11 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro with TRICON Garage in Friday night’s Truck race.

Almirola debuts in GR Supra … Long-time NASCAR Cup Series driver, now part-time Xfinity Series driver, Aric Almirola, makes his first start of the season with Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend piloting the No. 19 GR Supra. Almirola previously drove in the Xfinity Series for JGR in 2006 and 2007 and raced a Tundra in the Truck Series with Toyota (2009 – 2011). The 39-year-old is making his first Xfinity Series start since Sonoma last year, where he captured victory. Saturday will be his 29th overall start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Bell to pilot No. 1 Tundra TRD Pro … Christopher Bell makes his return to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series this weekend with TRICON Garage, taking the wheel of the No. 1 Mobil 1 Tundra TRD Pro. The Oklahoma-native will make his first Truck Series start since Pocono last season, where he finished fourth. Las Vegas has been favorable to Bell as he’s started on pole in all three NASCAR national series at the track, and he nearly captured victory in the Cup Series race last fall, coming home second by 0.082 seconds.

Friesen looks to add another Las Vegas top-10 … Canadian Stewart Friesen has found continued success at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The 40-year-old comes into the weekend with five top-10s in the last six races in Las Vegas. Keeping the streak alive would provide a boost of momentum early in the season for the No. 52 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro team.

