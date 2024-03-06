Toyota Racing – Weekly Preview – 03.06.24

This Week in Motorsports: March 4 – March 10, 2024

· NCS/NXS/ARCA: Phoenix Raceway – March 8-10

· NHRA: Gainesville Raceway – March 8-10

PLANO, Texas (March 6, 2024) – NASCAR stays out west this weekend as the Cup, Xfinity and ARCA Menards Series compete at Phoenix Raceway. NHRA kicks off its 2024 season with the Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS

Toyota Cup Series drivers off to solid starts in 2024 … Through three races of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, seven of the eight full-time Toyota Camry XSE drivers are inside the top 16 in the points standings. Leading the charge is Martin Truex Jr., who is third in the standings after his best finish (seventh) of the young season last weekend. Truex is joined by teammates Ty Gibbs (ninth) and Denny Hamlin (tenth), along with fellow Toyota drivers: Tyler Reddick (12th), Bubba Wallace (14th), Erik Jones (15th) and John Hunter Nemechek (16th) in the top 16.

Gibbs making hay in 2024 … The beginning of Gibbs’ sophomore campaign has been a strong one, with consecutive top-10s at Atlanta and Sunday in Las Vegas – where he tied his career-best finish of fifth. The 21-year-old is currently ninth in the Cup Series points heading into Phoenix, where he captured the Xfinity Series title in 2022.

Nemechek returns to favorable Phoenix … Once again driving double duty in the Cup Series and Xfinity Series this weekend, Nemechek is back at Phoenix Raceway where he’s garnered success in his young career. The 26-year-old has 12 top-10s in 19 total starts at Phoenix across NASCAR’s three national series. Nemechek comes into the weekend with a ton of momentum after capturing the Xfinity Series win at Las Vegas last Saturday.

Smith leading Supra stable … Chandler Smith is off to a strong start in 2024 with Joe Gibbs Racing. The driver of the No. 81 Toyota GR Supra is one of two drivers who have finished in the top-five in each of the first three Xfinity Series races this year. Smith will make his third start at Phoenix this weekend, where he’s finished in the top-10 both of his previous starts.

Creed looks to continue strong Phoenix runs … Smith’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Sheldon Creed, has also had strong performances at Phoenix Raceway. The No. 18 GR Supra driver comes into the weekend with three consecutive top-10s at Phoenix, including top-fives in both races last season. A similar finish for Creed would be momentous as he sits just outside the top five in the Xfinity Series points standings.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA Menards Series + ARCA Menards Series West

Robusto, Ruggiero make ARCA debuts … Toyota Development Drivers, Isabella Robusto and Gio Ruggiero, will both make their highly anticipated ARCA Menards Series debuts this weekend. The ARCA Menards Series is one of several categories the 19-year-old Robusto is competing in this season, along with Late Models and GT4 sports car events. Ruggiero will also continue Late Model competition, along with his quest for an ARCA Menards Series East title this season and starts in several ARCA Menards Series races. The two will be teammates for Venturini Motorsports as Robusto will pilot the No. 55 Toyota Camry and Ruggiero will drive the No. 20 Camry.

NHRA – Top Fuel | Funny Car

Kalitta begins title defense … Four months after his dramatic final round run to claim the 2023 Top Fuel championship, Doug Kalitta returns to competition in 2024 to defend his title. The 59-year-old is already riding momentum heading into the Gatornationals after claiming victory in the inaugural Pro Superstar Shootout in February.

Billy Torrence begins first full-time campaign … Long-time drag racer, Billy Torrence, begins his first full-time season in NHRA Top Fuel at Gainesville this weekend, piloting a second Toyota Top Fuel dragster for Torrence Racing. The 63-year-old Texan has eight career Top Fuel victories and 12 final round appearances.

Thirtieth season for Capps … Twenty twenty-four will be the 30th season of professional racing for GR Supra Funny Car driver, Ron Capps. Over the course of his stellar career, Capps has captured 75 Funny Car victories and has made 145 final round appearances, along with three Funny Car world championships.

