FICO and Richard Childress Racing Kick Off Financial and Credit Education Partnership at NASCAR Cup Series “Food City 500”

RCR and two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch will work with FICO to help NASCAR fans understand the importance of financial education

BRISTOL, Tenn. (March 12, 2024) – FICO (NYSE: FICO), a leading analytics software firm, has teamed up with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) to help drive forward its effort to raise awareness about the need for financial education.

The collaboration starts as RCR’s Kyle Busch races the No. 8 FICO Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 during the Food City 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 17. The race will be broadcast live on FOX beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET.

For the millions of NASCAR fans across the country, knowledge about money, financial planning and how credit works are critical life skills. FICO, RCR and Kyle Busch want to share information and resources so that everyone in the NASCAR community can achieve their financial goals, such as paying for education, buying a home, or running a business.

“It’s important that people, including fans and the next generation of racers, have access to financial and credit education because it’s the first step in achieving financial wellness,” said two-time NASCAR Champion, Kyle Busch. “At RCR, our drivers are from a variety of backgrounds; and as a team, we look forward to working with FICO to help our fans learn more about the value of money, how credit works and the importance of building good financial habits.”

“RCR is the home of NASCAR’s premier, highest-performing and inspirational drivers, like Kyle Busch” said Nikhil Behl, chief marketing officer and executive vice president at FICO. “We look forward to working together to increase access to financial and credit education and resources to NASCAR fans across the country, so they can perform at their highest level and be better prepared to achieve their goals.”

As part of their multi-race primary partnership, FICO will be working with RCR and Busch to help people understand the role money and credit play on the road to financial literacy. Next up, after the Food City 500 race, Busch will be racing the No. 8 FICO Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at the Würth 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at the Dover Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 28. That same weekend, FICO will host a free Score A Better Future™ (SABF) workshop. At the SABF event, FICO credit experts will discuss how FICO® Scores impact lending decisions, key factors that make up the FICO Score and help people improve their knowledge of financial health.

The FICO® Score is used by 90% of top U.S. lenders. Lenders use FICO Scores to extend credit for personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and more, which is why it is so important for people to know their FICO Score and what is impacting it.

In addition to SABF, FICO offers other resources to help people kick start their financial literacy and credit education journey. For example, myFICO lets consumers check and monitor their FICO® Score for free. Plus, FICO continually updates the website and app with credit education materials and tools that can help anyone understand their credit.

For more information and to learn about upcoming FICO Score A Better Future™ events visit: https://www.fico.com/sabf.

To check your FICO® Score for free, go to: https://www.myfico.com/free.

For more information and all that is going on at RCR, visit: rcrracing.com.

About Richard Childress Racing: (www.rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2024 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch (No. 8 Chevrolet) and 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Jesse Love (No. 2 Chevrolet) and Austin Hill (No. 21 Chevrolet).

About FICO: FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 200 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to improving financial inclusion, to increasing supply chain resiliency. The FICO® Score, used by 90% of top US lenders, is the standard measure of consumer credit risk in the US and has been made available in over 40 other countries, improving risk management, credit access and transparency.

Learn more at https://www.fico.com.

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico & https://www.fico.com/en/blogs/.

For FICO news and media resources, visit https://www.fico.com/en/newsroom.

FICO and Score A Better Future are trademarks or registered trademarks of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.