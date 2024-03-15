Young’s Motorsports Bristol Motor Speedway Spring Truck Series Team Preview

Young’s Motorsports | NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series

Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway | WEATHER GUARD Truck Race at Bristol

Fast Facts

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Mason Massey

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Inc.

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

2024 Driver Points Position: 21st

2024 Owner Points Position: 26th

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Welcome To The Team: In February, Young’s Motorsports announced that Mason Massey will compete full-time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series this season aboard the team’s flagship, No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST continuing with Saturday night’s WEATHER GUARD Truck Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

Massey arrives at Young’s Motorsports after running a limited NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule last season for SS-GreenLight Racing, including a top-10 performance at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

The Douglasville, Ga. native started his 2023 Truck Series season with Reaume Brothers Racing and competed in seven races with a season-high 11th place finish at Texas Motor Speedway, but later shifted his presence to Xfinity for five races throughout the 33-race season.

About Mason: Massey has over 20 years of experience behind the wheel, launching his racing career at age five. Since then, he has garnered over 200 feature wins, 11 championships, and 10 track records across multiple series, including the U.S. Legends Pro National Championship.

Amongst the many Late Model victories to Massey’s credit during his tenure in the Bill Elliott Racing Development Program is the 2012 triumph in the Alabama 200. He eventually graduated to NASCAR in 2019, competing in the Truck Series before advancing to the Xfinity Series in 2020.

After part-time Xfinity stints in 2020 and 2021, respectively, the Georgian captured the attention of many with an impressive sixth-place finish in the spring 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series contest at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in front of the hometown crowd.

With 32 more NASCAR starts to his resume since his first career NASCAR top-10 effort, Massey has landed with Young’s Motorsports, a longtime fixture in the Truck Series, hoping to impress and land the organization back in Victory Lane this season.

All-Aboard!: For the fourth of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races this season, Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. will serve as the co-primary marketing partners on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the 250-lap race on Saturday night.

Since 1981, Young’s Building Systems has been providing West Texas with all their metal building needs. This family-owned and operated business has become an industry favorite due to the experience gained and the professional results completed. Young’s Building System is a division of Randco Industries, Inc. We have expanded into a company that has the ability to erect any type of building, from a small single story to a city high-rise.

Our customers have multiple uses for our buildings, including commercial, residential, agricultural, industrial, skid-mounted buildings, and compressor station buildings. We also have a team that specializes in stairs and railings of all shapes and sizes. Young’s Building Systems is fully insured for your peace of mind so we carry workmen’s compensation and general liability that go above and beyond State requirements.

Our company is fully equipped with moving and lifting equipment along with compressors, generators and welding equipment. We have the tools and equipment needed to support large, demanding projects. Our work ethic is based on the principles of quality, promptness, and customer experience.

Young’s Building Systems approaches each job with the mindset. We continuously raise our standard of excellence and work hard to make sure that each and every one of your needs are met.

Longtime Massey supporters BRUNT Workwear and Anderson Power Services will serve as associate partners for the series’ first of two trips to the Thunder Valley in 2024.

Mason Massey Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday night’s rumble will mark Massey’s inaugural NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the 0.533-mile speedway on concrete.

Previously, the Georgian has competed at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, but the track was in the dirt mode configuration.

Massey, however, also holds two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts for B.J. McLeod Motorsports and DGM Racing, respectively.

In 2021, Massey’s Xfinity track-best finish was 30th after starting 34th in the Cheddar’s 300 presented by Alsco.

Mason Massey Truck Series Career Stats: Entering Bristol, Massey has 17 career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races to his credit, earning a career-best 11th place finish at Texas Motor Speedway after starting 27th in the SpeedyCash.com 250 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Since 2019, he has carried an average finish of 24.9.

Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway | Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Race Recap: In the third race of the 2024 Truck Series, Young’s Motorsports and Massey searched for another solid finish in Sin City.

Massey was able to have a productive night under the Las Vegas spotlight, qualifying his No. 02 Anderson Power Services Chevrolet Silverado on time with hopes to maneuver forward during the 134-lap race.

Steadily moving forward and continuing to work on the balance of his truck, Massey was able to climb from his 29th-place starting position and gamble during a fuel mileage race in Stage 3 – controlling the Truck Series field for six laps before having to pit for a splash of fuel in the closing laps of the race.

Massey returned to the track for a respectable 21st-place finish.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Bristol Motor Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 23rd NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

The organization posted a team-best finish of 14th at the track on August 16, 2018, with dirt standout Tanner Thorson at the wheel in the 2018 UNOH 200.

Since 2012, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 23.9 and an average finish of 24.8 in 22 Bristol Motor Speedway starts overall.

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., – based organization has logged 475 starts from 59 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 33 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.8 and an average finishing position of 21.9.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Mason Massey, please visit masonmassey.com, like him on Facebook (Mason Massey Racing), and follow him on Instagram (@mason_massey) and X |Twitter (@mason_massey).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Mason Massey Pre-Race Quote:

On Bristol Motor Speedway: “Bristol is a place that I’ve circled for a few weeks. Qualifying is going to be super important, and that’s something I’ve been focusing on over the off-weekend.

“We’ve done a good job so far getting the best finishes and finding a good balance on the truck throughout the race. I think we can keep that going on Saturday night with our No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries Chevrolet Silverado RST!”

Race Information:

The WEATHER GUARD Truck Race at Bristol (250 laps | 133.25 miles) is the fourth of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2024 schedule. A fifteen-minute practice is slated for Sat., March 16, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 3:40 p.m. The field will take the green flag later that night, shortly after 8:00 p.m., with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).