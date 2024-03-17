Toyota Racing – NCTS Bristol Post-Race Report – 03.16.24

TWO TRICON TOP-10’s IN BRISTOL

Corey Heim, Taylor Gray add to their top-10 tallies

BRISTOL, Tenn. (March 16, 2024) – Corey Heim (sixth) and Taylor Gray (seventh) led Toyota with top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday evening.

Dating to last season’s spring race at Bristol, Heim continued his impressive top-10 streak. The Toyota Development Driver has now finished in the top-10, 19 of his last 20 Truck Series starts.

With his seventh-place finish following back-to-back fourth-place runs at Atlanta and Las Vegas, Gray has now earned three consecutive top-10 finishes for the first time in his Truck Series career.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Bristol Motor Speedway

Race 4 of 23 – 250 Laps, 133.25 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS

1st, Christian Eckes*

2nd, Kyle Busch*

3rd, Zane Smith*

4th, Matt Crafton*

5th, Tyler Ankrum*

6th, COREY HEIM

7th, TAYLOR GRAY

15th, TANNER GRAY

21st, WILLIAM SAWALICH

22nd, STEWART FRIESEN

23rd, DEAN THOMPSON

24th, TIMMY HILL

36th, JUSTIN CARROLL

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 6th

Solid top-10, but know you wanted more. Can you talk about your race tonight?

“Yeah, we kind of made something out of nothing, I guess. We didn’t qualify well, and we knew that would be the name of the game as part of track position goes. It was an uphill climb from the start. It’s really disappointing to not get any stage points, and come up short of a top-five, but most importantly come up short of a win. Huge thanks to Safelite, TRICON Garage, Toyota Racing for all they do. I feel like we put ourselves in a good spot – just didn’t have the raw speed and didn’t have the track position. We have to keep working on it and get better.”

TAYLOR GRAY, No. 17 Factory Canopies Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 7th

Battled damage early, and came back for a top-10. Can you describe your race?

“Definitely a little bit of a roller coaster of a day. We had a really fast Factory Canopies Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, just struggling with other people’s mistakes. But overall, like I told my crew chief Jeff Hensley, we are pissed off and we finished seventh – so we still had a decent points day. We have to move on and hold our heads high. We will move on to COTA and have a strong run, and have a strong run at Martinsville and Texas, and so forth. Really proud of all of my TRICON Garage guys, just have to keep moving forward.”

