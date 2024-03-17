Jett Lawrence Wins Three in a Row with Indianapolis Supercross Victory

Cameron McAdoo Takes 250SX Class Win and Points Lead

Indianapolis, Ind., (March 17, 2024) Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence took the win, his fifth victory of the season, at Round 10 the 17-round 2024 Monster Energy Supercross season inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Lawrence became the second 450SX Class racer to sweep a Triple Crown event, which uses the results from three 12-minute plus one lap races to determine an overall winner.

Lucas Oil Stadium hosted its first Triple Crown event. For the sixth-consecutive race, strong attendance was on display as over 62,000 fans packed the house in Indy. Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen took second place in Indy with (2-2-3) Race scores on a soft and rutted track that challenged the racers throughout the night. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Chase Sexton put in a strong charge in Race 3 and finished in third place overall with (3-3-2) Race scores. In the Eastern Regional 250SX Class, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo earned his first win of the season with (1-2-3) Race finishes.

“It was pretty cool, and Lars [Lindstrom] told me after the race that the last person [to sweep a Triple Crown] was Kenny and it was on a Honda, too. So it’s kind of cool to keep that ritual going with the Honda, going 1-1-1… That track was gnarly, it can kind of catch you at any moment. It was scary riding next to someone in the rhythm, because you’re just – you’re trying to stay as straight as possible and it just kind of, it could catch you off guard pretty quickly… The track was gnarly but I think it creates some good racing.” – Jett Lawrence, when asked about the track and about being the second rider ever to sweep a Triple Crown.

“You kind of just play things by ear… Every time I jump a jump or whatever [the obstacle], I try to look ahead and make sure that I’m picking a good rut to do it. But that’s what makes it so tough – you just don’t know what you’re getting on the take-offs. And then the sand made it tough because it’s hard underneath, so it’s not like you can just blast the sand berm… Those are some tricky, tricky, tricky conditions, you know? And physically, also, because this dirt is so grabby, you’re just muscling the whole time… You’ve got so much traction, and it pulls you all sorts of directions, so that’s what made it just incredibly tough. But my starts were on point tonight and that helped me out big time.” – Ken Roczen, when asked about balancing speed vs. risk on the rutted, changing track.

“I feel like tonight was overall a better result for me. My riding’s getting better and better every weekend. Didn’t have the hottest qualifying [times], but I showed up [at race time]. I mean, didn’t obviously get the win, but I feel like I rode pretty well tonight with my starts. [I] got a better start in the third Main, made it work somewhat, and overall [we’re] just trying to build every weekend. We’re still not where we want to be, we still have some adjustments we need to make, but overall [we’re] heading in the right direction and looking forward to these next couple rounds – another Triple Crown in St. Louis, [and] Seattle next weekend, so [we’re] looking forward to these next seven rounds and trying to build every one of them.” – Chase Sexton

The Eastern Regional 250SX Class held its Round 5 and Cameron McAdoo took his third career Supercross win; it was his second Triple Crown overall victory. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle grabbed a second-place overall finish with (4-3-1) race scores in the 10-minute plus one lap Races. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan battled back from a first turn crash in Race 3 to capture third place overall in Indianapolis with (2-1-6) finishes. McAdoo takes over the points lead and therefore the red plate as the Eastern Regional 250SX Class takes three weekends off before returning to racing at the Foxborough Supercross on April 13th.

“It’s been a while since I got a win. They all feel so good… I’m just so grateful to be in this position, to be this healthy, to fight for this, and just to race my dirt bike. Like, that was what I live for, going into that third race tied on points and just that lock-in [of focus]. And like I’ve been saying all night, just [focusing on] being present where my feet are, and gosh, I’m just so proud of that one. I’ve had a long road, just as all of us have. Dirt bikes are tough, and they’re so rewarding, but I’m just so grateful for my family who’ve been with me. They love me just as much every time, whether I come home and win or [get] 15th or whatever it is. And this is just so special to get to do it in front of you guys. I’ve said it before, this is my dream. Shout out to my dad. He had to work today; he’s in construction and he’s only like an hour and a half away from here but he couldn’t make it so – love you, Pops. Shout out to all my people behind me, every time… This is so special. And a quote that I’ve really tried to live by lately is – my wife has a sign in our room that says, ‘These are the good old days,’ and I truly believe that, so I’m grateful for this. Thank you to Indy fans. I love this city… This one felt really good and these aren’t easy to come by so I’m gonna soak it in. [When McAdoo was told his race bike will run the red plate the next time he rides it] That gives me chills. That’s surreal to me, still. I’ve had it twice and, yeah, I’m just gonna keep working for this, and keep doing our best; Can’t wait to get home to my pup.” – Cameron McAdoo

“Actually, it felt really good in the first moto, and then I had the crash in the whoops, so I was kind of frustrated. And I didn’t ride really good [in the] second one. I rode the best all day, I think, in the third one, and I’m pretty happy… The track was tough tonight, that’s for sure. I had a good start in the last [Race] and grabbed the win. After the crash [in the first Race] I was kind of frustrated, and I [said to myself that] I really wanna win the last one, and I was pretty happy with that one. I mean, we lost the red plate, and a couple of points, but [there are] still a lot of races to go; so we are still there in the fight and that’s what mattered tonight. And I’m really happy. I want to thank everyone here tonight who came to watch the race, and my team, sponsors, parents, family, everyone around me; thank you so much.” – Tom Vialle

“It’s a little unfortunate but it’s racing, it happens… I’m not exactly sure how I hit it and just got spit in a 180… It’s unfortunate but you know we have three weeks off now. We’re going to work hard and I’m gonna come back swinging. We’ve got a lot of rounds left, we’ve got an East/West shootout, which I’m excited for, and the pace is getting there, man. It’s my first full week of training back and the pace is getting there; we’ve just got to keep improving… [I’m] just grateful to get on the podium and, you know [we’ll] keep pushing forward on these weeks off.” – Haiden Deegan, regarding his crash in Race 3 when his bike caught a Tuff Blox going into the first turn.

The racers line up and do it again next Saturday, March 23rd inside Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington for Round 11 of the 450SX Class and Round 6 of the Western Regional 250SX Class. The Seattle Supercross will pay points toward both the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship.

