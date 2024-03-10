Jett Lawrence First Back-to-Back Winner with Birmingham Supercross Victory

Tom Vialle Also Repeats and takes 250SX Class Win

Birmingham, Ala., (March 10, 2024) Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence grabbed the Holeshot inside Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama and never relinquished the lead spot to become the first rider to string back-to-back wins in the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Heavy rains the night before the race saturated the red dirt track but only light rain fell during the racing at Round 9 of the 17-round season.

Supercross returned to Alabama for the first time in 40 years and Protective Stadium hosted its first Monster Energy AMA Supercross event. The red clay track featured a 308’ start straight, the longest of the season. Photo Credit: Feld Motor Sports, Inc.

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb chased Jett from the start but after the opening laps was never close enough to mount an attempt at the lead. Progressive Insurance ECSTAR Suzuki’s Ken Roczen recovered from outside the top ten to pass his way forward on the rutted track and claim a third-place finish. In the Eastern Regional 250SX Class, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle backed up his win last week with a commanding win in Birmingham.

“I’m super pumped I was able to link two races together… That was a very difficult track, it could cost you. I felt like old Jett would have thrown it away like Arlington. [You] just had to be very, very patient and not just push this track, it could bite you pretty quickly. We tried going for a little sneaky corner over there; we came up very short. Thank gosh it’s soft so it stopped me. But no, it’s just an awesome, awesome weekend [and an] awesome race. Shout out to the team they’re awesome and now hopefully we can maybe click off some more, but we’ll have to wait and see… the races, they’re all pretty gnarly with all these great riders out here.” – Jett Lawrence

“…after that incident when I crashed in the Heat it was good to rebound and get a good start; and yeah, it was a great ride. I felt awesome… I made a few mistakes in the beginning and that gap [to Jett] got there and then I felt like I did a good job maintaining that. We played cat and mouse and I know what it takes now to run that pace, so [I’m] pretty happy with tonight, solid second. He’s a hell of a competitor, a great rider, so we’ll try to be better for next week… It feels great to be back up here on the box. [When asked what it’s going to take to close the points gap] Who knows! This season’s been crazy, so I think there’s still a lot of guys that are capable of getting in the mix. So for me, I’ve just got to keep having rides like tonight, but one position better.” – Cooper Webb

“I’m really, really happy with how I rode. I’ve just got to get better off the gate. I’ve been putting a lot of practice starts in at home, but ultimately, I’ve got to start further up front. Being 11th [at the beginning of the Main Event] is not the position you want to be in if you want to fight for a win. But I made some really good passes happen and found myself in third; and I was pretty close behind Cooper and Jett, but I ended up not doing – I just couldn’t find the right line in that one rhythm over here and so I ended up doubling my way through and lost a bunch of time. But I had a good gap to the people behind me. So I’m really happy to be just finally back on the box, that was important.” – Ken Roczen

Round 4 of the Eastern Regional 250SX Class saw Tom Vialle take over the lead on the opening lap and never get challenged for the top spot; the win moved him into the championship points lead. Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Cameron McAdoo took over second place just a minute into the 15-minute plus one lap race to earn his third consecutive second-place finish of the season. After going through the LCQ, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker recovered from a start outside of the top five to grab the final spot on the Birmingham podium.

“Grabbing another win, I didn’t expect it. I felt great all day and I had a good heat race… I didn’t have the best start, but I caught all the guys and I was P-1. [Then I just tried to] do some good laps and be consistent all moto. I tried to save [energy for] the last four or five laps and [it] was great. I love the track and we were lucky with the weather [and so] the track was pretty good and I’m really happy. Another win, taking the red plate, and I mean, it’s been a long time [that] I didn’t win two races in a row, [not] since I was back in the GPs. So I feel good and it’s nice to win, I can tell you.” – Tom Vialle

“This track was, I think we say it almost every weekend now, but it was gnarly. Like, we got almost two inches of rain last night and it was just very technical, it kept you on your toes, so I’m excited to be up here on the podium again. I’m just so grateful to be racing again and fighting for wins, fighting for the podium, in the championship battle – this stuff is so special, so I’m grateful to be up here; I want more, I really want to win, so we’re gonna work hard and come out swinging in Indiana again… [to the crowd] And how about Alabama!? This is my first time here and you guys are all so nice. I love it here. You guys are awesome so thanks everyone, we love this.” – Cameron McAdoo

“It’s definitely not ideal [to] start from the outside but I made it work. In the LCQ I pulled a hellova start and then in [the Main Event I] just kind of did the same thing. But I feel like those other guys on the inside had a little better of a jump [and had] the line going to the inside. But overall, I charged up to the front. I was just trying my hardest. I had a rough start to the night with that heat race crash and yeah, there was a lot of things that I wanted to say but, you know, I just kept my cool. You know, it’s important for me just to focus on myself and go out there and execute my laps; and I feel like I did that well. I’ve got to give it up to my whole team… just everyone for helping me, especially keeping me calm… [I’m] just super stoked to be up here on the podium again and, yeah, had a good time.” – Seth Hammaker

Next weekend the championship heads to Indianapolis, Indiana where Round 10 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will line the racers up inside Lucas Oil Stadium. The 17-round Monster Energy Supercross season also pays points toward the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship. The SuperMotocross League, after an incredibly successful inaugural year in 2023, brings together the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The SMX League then delivers post-season racing with two Playoff Rounds and one Final to crown a SuperMotocross World Champion in both the 450cc and 250cc Classes. Last week the dates and venues for the post-season events were announced:

