Kaden Honeycutt – Weather Guard Truck Race Recap

Weather Guard Truck Race | Bristol Motor Speedway

Team: No. 45 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt (Willow Park, Texas) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Start: 8th | Finish: 12th | Owner Point Standings: 13th

Kaden Honeycutt on Saturday’s Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: “We got stage points there which is great, and ran around the top-10 all night,” said Honeycutt. “We got a little burned on the second stage with a long run on the tires. It was tough to make up positions, but when we could capitalize, we did. Thank you to Chevy Accessories, Phil [Gould], Niece Motorsports and my entire 45 crew for bringing me another great truck.”

Race Recap: Honeycutt showed speed in practice and qualifying, lining up eighth in the No. 45 Chevy Accessories Silverado. Honeycutt and team ran in the top-10 for the majority of the night, running a clean race. The No. 45 Chevrolet would ultimately end the night in 12th.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.