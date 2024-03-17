Bayley Currey – Weather Guard Truck Race Recap

Weather Guard Truck Race | Bristol Motor Speedway

Team: No. 41 Niece Equipment Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey (Driftwood, Texas) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Start: 12th | Finish: 11th | Driver Point Standings: 16th

Bayley Currey on Saturday’s Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: “After the last three races, I’m pretty happy about finishing 11th today,” said Currey. “Niece Motorsports and my No. 41 team brought another great truck. This place is tough to pass right now and I think we can go back to the drawing board and improve for fall but I am ready for COTA next week.”

Race Recap: Currey and the No. 41 team lined up 12th to start Saturday night’s first short track race of the season. Track position proved crucial, as moving through the field was tough. Currey ran a clean race in the top-15 for most of the day, before crossing the finish line in 11th.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.