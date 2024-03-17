Kaulig Racing Race Recap | Food City 500

AJ ALLMENDINGER

No. 16 Mtn Dew Cheetos Camaro ZL1

AJ Allmendinger qualified 30th for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger reported early he lacked grip in his No. 16 Mtn Dew Cheetos Chevy. The team made adjustments under the caution flag and restarted on lap 31. When the caution came out on lap 32, Allmendinger slid while trying to avoid the wreck, resulting in four flat tires. The team pit early and restarted at the tail end of the longest line. Allmendinger went on to finish 26th in the opening stage.

The No. 16 restarted in 26th for the second stage. Allmendinger continued to lean on the right side tires, searching for grip. The team came down pit road for adjustments to help the loose handling car. Allmendinger continued to battle handling and went on to finish the stage in 26th place.

In the final stage, Allmendinger reported the car was the best it had been all day. He asked for no adjustments on the pit stop and continued to make laps while taking care of his tires. On lap 426, Allmendinger took over 19th, the highest he had been all day. He continued to move up as other cars began having tire issues, forcing them to pit. After having to pit one final time, Allmendinger went on to finish 23rd in the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“We initially struggled to find balance in our No. 16 Mtn Dew Cheetos Chevy. Combined with the tire issues the field faced, we had our hands full. I’m proud of our team and Travis [Mack] on the pit box. The way our day started, it wasn’t looking good, but we refocused as a team and made the most out of our day.” – AJ Allmendinger

DANIEL HEMRIC

No. 31 Cirkul Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric qualified 20th for the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The first caution of the day came out on lap 23, as Hemric relayed his No. 31 Cirkul Chevy was free handling. He pitted for adjustments and restarted 35th before another caution immediately came out, collecting him in the process. Hemric made it through unscathed and pitted for new tires. When the next caution came out on lap 70, Hemric noted improvement but wanted more security. The final caution of the stage ended it early, and Hemric was scored 24th.

Hemric pitted for fresh tires under the stage break and took the green from 27th place. He made it as high as 22nd before the caution came out. Hemric was hit in the right rear but did not receive significant damage. He pitted for tires and fuel and took the green on lap 188. The final caution of the stage fell on lap 228. Hemric restarted 27th and made it as high as 17th, before finishing the second stage in 18th.

During the second stage break, Hemric pitted for sticker tires and started the final stage from 19thplace. The first caution of the stage came out on lap 310. Hemric relayed his No. 31 Chevy was tight and pitted for four tires. Just before the final caution came out on lap 368, Hemric fell one lap down to the leaders. After restarting on lap 379, Hemric made his final pit stop on lap 446 before going on to finish 28th.

“Lots of highs and lows during this long race. We had a solid second stage, but after making some contact with the wall, we just fought a really tight-handling No. 31 Cirkul Chevy. The right front would wear quickly, and the rear would start going away not long after. Hopefully we can come back in the fall for some redemption.” – Daniel Hemric





