DANIIL KVYAT PARTNERS WITH GOTRAX AT COTA

MOORESVILLE, NC, March 18, 2024 –Daniil Kvyat today announced he is partnering with GOTRAX for next weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Circuit of the Americas.

GOTRAX is a leading producer of e-scooters, e-bikes and other personal electric vehicles. GOTRAX has been changing the game in electric transportation since 2017, providing rides that are fast, fun and reliable for riders of all kinds.

“GOTRAX is thrilled to partner with Daniil Kvyat for the very first time. We’re already huge fans of high speed, adrenaline pumping rides, so sponsoring this race was a no-brainer for us,” said Jeff Lawrence, Marketing Director at GOTRAX. “We hope fans of motorsports and racing can find a familiar feeling of exhilaration on one of our cutting edge and performance built electric bikes, scooters, or dirt bikes.”

“I’m grateful to GOTRAX for their support as I return to COTA, this time with the NASCAR Xfinity Series instead of Formula One. Their dedication to performance matches my own,” said Kvyat. “COTA is a challenging track, but it’s also enjoyable to run. I’m looking forward to getting back out there.”

Kvyat will also welcome Sonoma Aviation as an associate partner. Sonoma Aviation owns and operates two FBOs in California: Sonoma Jet Center in Santa Rosa and Carlsbad Jet Center in Carlsbad.

The Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas starts at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 23. It will air on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM.

For more information about GOTRAX, visit them online at https://gotrax.com/ or follow them on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/RideGOTRAX/), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/ridegotrax), YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/c/GOTRAX/videos) and TikTok (https://www.tiktok.com/@ridegotrax).

For more information on Daniil Kvyat, follow him on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/danydk1/) and X (https://twitter.com/kvyatofficial).