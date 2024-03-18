AM Racing, Hailie Deegan and Multi-Platinum Award Winning Artist Cody Jinks Partner for Circuit of the Americas Xfinity Series Race

STATESVILLE, N.C.: Officials from AM Racing confirmed today that they have entered a partnership with Cody Jinks, a trailblazing independent musician and one of music’s most respected artists, for this weekend’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

With their partnership, AM Racing, along with Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year candidate Hailie Deegan, will promote Jinks’ anticipated new album, Change The Game, on March 22 via his own label, Late August Records, which he recently launched in an unprecedented partnership with The Orchard.

Produced by Ryan Hewitt (Red Hot Chili Peppers, ZZ Top) and Joshua Thompson, Jinks’ longtime bassist, Change The Game marks a new chapter for Jinks both personally and professionally. He is now self-managed with a completely independent team.

A multi-platinum and award-winning artist, Jinks has sold over 2 million tickets, released ten studio albums, sold more than 2 million equivalent units and garnered more than 4 billion streams across platforms with over 1 billion streams on Spotify and 1.7 billion streams on Pandora, earning him a Pandora Radio Billions Award.

He was also named Music Row’s 2023 Independent Artist of the Year after receiving the most radio spin for an independent artist last year—his second time receiving the award — and will continue to tour extensively through this fall, including headline shows at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, Los Angeles’ Greek Theater and San Diego’s Rady Shell at Jacobs Park among many others.

Jinks will also join Luke Combs for select dates this year as part of his “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” stadium tour.

The Fort Worth, Texas native will also attend the Xfinity Series race on Saturday to support Deegan and the AM Racing team and serve in various pre-race responsibilities with Speedway Motorsports Inc. and Circuit of the Americas.

“I am beyond thrilled about this partnership with Cody Jinks this weekend at Circuit of the Americas,” offered Deegan, driver of the No. 15 AM Racing Ford Mustang. “Cody’s energy and growing popularity will undoubtedly bring us some attention for the race this weekend.

“I am honored to represent him, promote his new record, and earn him a great finish with our No. 15 Cody Jinks — Change The Game Ford Mustang on Saturday afternoon.”

Jinks, 43, proudly embraces his inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series experience with the Statesville, N.C.- based team.

“I’m proud to partner with AM Racing for the COTA Xfinity race this year,” offered Jinks. The timing couldn’t have been better for the release of my new record, Change The Game, on March 22. Thank you to Wade and Michail for their friendship over the past years. Our team is excited to be working with AM Racing now and, hopefully, in the future.

“AM Racing embodies the same standards as our company, with a “Work Hard, Do Right” friends-first approach. I don’t think it’s any surprise to see me and some of my crew around NASCAR. We’ve been friends with a lot of folks from various teams through the years, and it’s just been a matter of time before doing something like this.

“For me personally, it’s an honor to have my name on the No. 15 Ford Mustang driven by Hailie Deegan!”

Welcoming their second new partnership for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season in the opening five races, AM Racing team president Wade Moore says the new relationship with Jinks at Circuit of the Americas is just starting.

“We are incredibly proud to host and promote Cody Jinks and his Change The Game album this weekend at Circuit of the Americas,” added Moore. “Walking around the AM Racing shop and hearing one of Cody’s songs playing on the radio is common.

“This is a special event for us. Cody and the band have created so many lifelong memories for our family that being able to put this partnership together was a natural culmination of a great friendship. We are proud to showcase the biggest independent country music artist on the planet and help share his music with the great fans of NASCAR.”

For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Hailie Deegan, please visit hailiedeegan.com, like her Facebook page (HailieDeegan4), or follow her on Instagram (@hailiedeegan), YouTube and X | Twitter (@hailiedeegan).

The Focused Health 250 (46 laps | 156.86 miles) is the fifth of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will take place on Fri., March 22, 2024, from 4:30 p.m. to 4:50 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 5:00 p.m. The field will take the green flag the next afternoon, Sat., March 23, shortly after 4:00 p.m. (5:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Performance Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

About Cody Jinks:

Cody Jinks is a trailblazing independent musician and one of music’s most respected artists. Adding to an already groundbreaking career, Jinks will release his anticipated new album, Change The Game, on March 22 via his own label, Late August Records, which he recently launched in an unprecedented partnership with The Orchard.

Produced by Ryan Hewitt (Red Hot Chili Peppers, ZZ Top) and Joshua Thompson, Jinks’ longtime bassist, Change The Game marks a new chapter for Jinks both personally and professionally. He is now self-managed with a completely independent team.

A multi-platinum and award-winning artist, Jinks has sold over 2 million tickets, released ten studio albums, sold more than 2 million equivalent units and garnered more than 4 billion streams across platforms with over 1 billion streams on Spotify and 1.7 billion streams on Pandora, earning him a Pandora Radio Billions Award.

He was also named Music Row’s 2023 Independent Artist of the Year after receiving the most radio spin for an independent artist last year—his second time receiving the award—and will continue to tour extensively through this fall, including headline shows at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater, Los Angeles’ Greek Theater and San Diego’s Rady Shell at Jacobs Park among many others.

Jinks will also join Luke Combs for select dates this year as part of his “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” stadium tour.

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.

﻿The team has named Hailie Deegan, Christian Rose, and Austin Wayne Self as their primary drivers for the 2024 Xfinity, ARCA Menards Series, and Dirt Modified seasons, respectively.