Faction46 Announces Induction Innovations as Newest Partner

Induction Heater Company to Debut with Thad Moffitt at Circuit of The Americas

SALISBURY, N.C. (MARCH 20, 2024) — Thad Moffitt and the Faction46 team will travel to Austin, Texas this weekend, the home of the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). The 3.41-mile road course is known for its diverse racing schedule that includes Formula 1, MotoGP, and this weekend the return of the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series and NASCAR Cup Series.

They will do so with a new primary partner, Induction Innovations. Induction Innovations is headquartered just outside Chicago, Illinois and is a manufacturer of high-performance induction heaters for the automotive industry. The company is the producer of the Mini-Ductor®.

Induction Innovations tools are designed to solve problems such as removing stuck or corroded parts and adhesives in a faster, safer, and more precise way than using an open flame torch. Tom Gough, Founder and President, developed the first Inductor Series model in 2000 after being inspired to invent the tools after 28 years in collision repair and seeing the many time-consuming processes found in the vehicle and equipment repair industry. He is now ready to continue to promote the company with Faction46.

“We have an opportunity with Faction46 and Thad to raise more awareness about Induction Innovations,” said Gough. “We are ready to see Thad race our brand at one of the world’s most famous road courses in Austin. We want people to learn more about us and see how we can help them.”

Moffitt and the team will race their first road course of the season after coming off superspeedway and short track racing. The team is learning and getting better each time. The help of Induction Innovations will only help the team grow.

“I really want to thank Tom and Induction Innovations for supporting us in our rookie season,” said Moffitt. “We all have to grow and get better together and that is why it is important to have partners who believe in our potential and where we are headed. We have a long way to go, but we are capable.”

Moffitt can see a significant improvement ahead this weekend, especially with his road course experience at COTA in the Trans-Am Series just last year.

“I think so,” continued Moffitt. “The road courses are so much fun, and I just went an entire season racing on road courses. Some people forget about that, but the Trans Am Series is really competitive and I learned a ton about road course racing. I loved it and I think we will surprise people. I have experience around this track and I know what it takes to be fast.”

Faction46 and Moffitt will race the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1.