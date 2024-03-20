Bayley Currey – XPEL 225 Race Advance

XPEL 225 | Circuit of the Americas (42 laps / 143.22 miles)

Saturday, March 23 | Austin, Texas | 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN) and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 41 AutoVentive/Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey (Driftwood, Texas) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Bayley Currey on Saturday’s Race at Circuit of the Americas: “I’m excited to head home to Texas and race at COTA,” said Currey. “I enjoy road course racing and I know how strong all of the Niece trucks were here last season. We’ve had fast trucks all year, so I know we will this weekend too. We’ll do our best to run a smart race in our AutoVentive/Precision Vehicle Logistics Chevrolet and be in contention at the end.”

By The Numbers: Saturday’s race marks Currey’s second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at Circuit of the Americas. His previous start at the 3.41-mile road course came with Niece Motorsports in 2021.

Currey has no shortage of road course experience, with 14 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts on road courses.

On the Truck: Currey’s No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from AutoVentive and Precision Vehicle Logistics.

Recapping the Last Race: Bayley Currey and the No. 41 team lined up 12th to start Saturday night’s first short track race of the season. Track position proved crucial, as moving through the field was tough. Currey ran a clean race in the top-15 for most of the day, before crossing the finish line in 11th.

Currey on Last Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: “After the last three races, I’m pretty happy about finishing 11th today,” said Currey. “Niece Motorsports and my No. 41 team brought another great truck. This place is tough to pass right now and I think we can go back to the drawing board and improve for fall but I am ready for COTA next week.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.

About AutoVentive:

AutoVentive is an industry-leading Software as a Service (SaaS) applications developer providing customized solutions to the automotive logistics industry. The company is part of Liberty Hill Equity Partners, LLC, a Cincinnati-based private equity firm.

About Precision Vehicle Logistics:

Precision Vehicle Logistics is a customer-focused group of professionals committed to service excellence in finished vehicle logistics. Precision offers a unique combination of talented experience, industry-leading software and systems, and a network of partners and resources to deliver customized solutions to the world’s leading automakers.