Bayley Currey – Long John Silver’s 200 Race Advance

Team: No. 41 Sparco Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey (Driftwood, Texas) | Crew Chief: Mike Hillman Jr.

Bayley Currey on Friday’s Race at Martinsville Speedway: “Our Sparco Chevrolet Silverado looks great, and I’m excited to get it on track this week at Martinsville,” said Currey. “We’ve brought fast trucks to the track every weekend, we’re just looking to close the deal. Martinsville is a different animal, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

By The Numbers: Friday’s race marks Currey’s 50th NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start.

Currey has one NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at Martinsville Speedway, coming in 2017.

Currey also has five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the Virginia short track, with his most recent coming in 2022.

On the Truck: Currey’s No. 41 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from Sparco.

Recapping the Last Race: Bayley Currey and the No. 41 team diagnosed a brake issue after Friday’s practice and qualifying session. The repairs forced Currey to start Saturday’s race at the tail-end of the field. Currey quickly began working his way through the pack when he lost power steering early in the race. Currey and the No. 41 team worked hard to maintain position in the top-20, battling a fuel pressure issue as well. Through all the adversity, Currey and team were able to bring home a 16th-place finish.

Currey on Last Race at Circuit of the Americas: “It was a disappointing day,” said Currey. “We had a brake issue yesterday and got that fixed, and then about lap five today we lost power steering. It was just a rough day afterwards. The truck had speed and I hate coming to my home track and to not have a good day. Everyone on my No. 41 team worked so hard all day to keep me in the fight and to finish in 16th after all that. We’ll take it and move along to Martinsville.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.

About Sparco:

Since 1977 Sparco S.p.A. has developed and produced equipment for the racing environment. Sparco has more than 300 partner teams throughout the world in various motorsport competitions including, F1, Indy, WRC, NASCAR, Dakar and many others.

Since 2000, The Sparco Group has diversified its activities, entering the carbon fiber automotive components’ industry for super sports car and luxury car manufacturers. In addition, Sparco has expanded its business to the gaming-simulation racing industry as well as the safety clothing industry (safety footwear and workwear).

Sparco is headquartered in Volpiano, Italy, and has more than 1,000 employees that operate in eight production plants (four in Italy, three in Tunisia and one in the USA).