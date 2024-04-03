Matt Mills – Long John Silver’s 200 Race Advance

Team: No. 42 J.F. Electric/Utilitra Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Matt Mills (New Philadelphia, Ohio) | Crew Chief: Jon Leonard

Matt Mills on Friday’s Race at Martinsville Speedway: “I’m excited about this weekend’s race at Martinsville,” said Mills. “Although it’s my first Truck Series start at this track, I have a lot of laps here in Xfinity cars that should help me get up to speed quickly. I know this 42 J.F. Electric/Utilitra team and everyone at Niece Motorsports are working hard to build fast trucks to bring to the track.”

By The Numbers: Friday’s race at Martinsville Speedway will mark Mills’ first NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at the .526-mile short track.

Mills has six NASCAR Xfinity Series starts under his belt at the Virginia short track.

On the Truck: Mills’ No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from longtime partners J.F. Electric and Utilitra.

Recapping the Last Race: turned his first laps at Circuit of the Americas during Friday afternoon’s practice and qualifying session. Mills ended the afternoon with a 24th-place starting spot for Saturday’s race. Mills ran a clean race, learning the course and ticking off laps. As the laps wound down, Mills found himself competing for position inside the top-15, before a 30-second penalty at the end of the race left him with a 24th-place finish in the No. 42 J.F. Electric/Utilitra Chevrolet.

Mills on Last Race at Circuit of the Americas: “It was for sure a learning day,” said Mills. “We didn’t feel like we had the exact speed we needed, but each lap we were getting faster and that’s on me learning the track and picking up on some of the situational things you don’t see as you do at ovals. Overall, it was a good day. We got what we could, and we were competing for the top-15 there at the end. I felt like I got a bump off the track through the esses at the end and ultimately got a penalty from that.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2024, Niece Motorsports enters its ninth season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as X @NieceMotorsport.

About J.F. Electric

J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.

About Utilitra:

Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.