RCR NXS Race Recap: Martinsville Speedway

Jesse Love and the No. 2 Whelen Chevrolet Team Capture Fourth Consecutive Top-10 Finish with Eighth-Place Result at Martinsville Speedway

Finish: 9th

Start: 11th

Points: 4th

“We were not how we wanted to be here tonight at Martinsville Speedway, but it’s good to leave the track with another top-10 finish in the Whelen Chevrolet. We all wanted to be better, especially on the back end of runs. I gave it all I could on the entry to the corners, but other cars could drive in deeper than I could. I’m not sure what we really needed to be able to do the same. We will just go to work. I have so much faith in this No. 2 Richard Childress Racing team, and I know when we come back here in the fall, we will be stronger. It was a hard night of racing, but it was still a lot of fun. I knocked guys out of the way, had guys move me, and just hoped I would be on the better end of it. What you can’t take away from this Whelen Chevrolet team is that we fight hard. We want to get better. I need to do better things in the car and the team wants to be better as well. Once we do that, I think we will be able to win races.” -Jesse Love

Restart Pile-Up Forces an Early Exit for Austin Hill and the No. 21 Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet Team at Martinsville Speedway

Finish: 34th

Start: 10th

Points: 3rd

“I had a fast Bennett Transportation & Logistics Chevrolet tonight. The cycles on tires seemed to be good for our Camaro, and I was excited to come in to pit and work on our car. We made it up to eighth place and I thought we had a top-five car. Man, I haven’t seen the replay yet, but it seemed like someone missed a shift on the restart and stacked us up. At the end of the day, I maybe could have seen it coming sooner or checked up earlier. I will go back and watch it to see if there was anything that I could have done differently inside the car. It was a bummer of a day, but I’m really proud to have the Bennett Truck Driver of the Year award recipients here at the track with us and their names on the decklid. Wish we could have put on a better show for them, but that’s good ole Martinsville Speedway. Short track racing at its finest.” -Austin Hill