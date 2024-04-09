Kaulig Racing Weekly Preview | Texas Motor SpeedwayKaulig Racing

Race Notes

Texas Motor Speedway

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday, April 14 at 3:30PM EDT

FS1 | PRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made four NCS starts at Texas Motor Speedway, where it has earned one top-five finish and led one lap.

So far in the 2024 season, the team has earned two top 10s, five top-20 finishes and has led 12 laps.

TY DILLON

“I look forward to racing at Texas this weekend. I was fortunate enough to win a NASCAR Truck Series race there in 2013, so it’s nice to go back to a track where you have had success at in the past. It’s always been one of my favorite tracks. I am grateful for the opportunity and excited to be working with Travis Mack and the No. 16 crew again.” – Ty Dillon on Texas Motor Speedway

No. 16 Sea Best Camaro ZL1

Ty Dillon will make his second start with Kaulig Racing this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

Dillon has made 11 NCS starts at Texas, earning six top-20 finishes.

DANIEL HEMRIC

“I’m looking forward to Texas; it’s one of the faster, on-edge racetracks we go to. The cars do such different things at both ends of the racetrack, and you have to find the right compromise to just be okay on one end and be really good at the other. That’s what makes this track so challenging. Hopefully we can compromise on the right things and give ourselves a chance to have a solid day.” – Daniel Hemric on Texas Motor Speedway

No. 31 South Point Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric has made two NCS starts at Texas Motor Speedway and earned one top-20 finish.

Hemric made nine-total NXS starts at Texas, earning three top five and four top-10 finishes.

So far in the 2024 NCS season, Hemric has earned three top-20 finishes.

Race Details

Texas Motor Speedway

Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, April 13 at 1:30PM EDT

FS1 | PRN | SiriusXM

Team Notes

Kaulig Racing has made 28 NXS starts at Texas Motor Speedway.

The team has led 134 laps and earned three top five and 13 top-10 finishes at Texas.

So far in the 2024 NXS season, Kaulig Racing has led 61 laps and earned one top five and six top-10 finishes.

DANIEL DYE

“I’m really looking forward to getting behind the wheel of the No. 10 again finally. Everyone at Kaulig Racing has been working hard, and I know we’ll have a fast bproauto, Competition Specialties, Helm Camaro on Saturday afternoon.” – Daniel Dye on Texas Motor Speedway

No. 10 bproauto Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

Dye will make his second NXS start at Texas Motor Speedway, where he finished 17th in 2023.

Dye has made one previous start with Kaulig Racing earlier this year at Daytona International Speedway.



JOSH WILLIAMS

“Texas Motor Speedway is a difficult track. Both corners are extremely different, and you’ve really got to set up your car for one corner more than the other. It’s a super fast race track, and finding that balance is key.” – Josh Williams on Texas Motor Speedway

No. 11 Alloy Employer Services Chevrolet Camaro

Williams has made 11 starts in the NXS at Texas Motor Speedway.

He has earned one top-10 finish at the track, which came in 2020.

Williams earned his first top-10 finish of 2024 last weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

AJ ALLMENDINGER

“Texas is definitely the most challenging mile-and-a-half we go to with one and two being completely different than three and four. It’s really fast, usually hot and slick. Our mile-and-a-half program has been pretty strong so I’m looking forward to going there. We definitely learned somethings in Martinsville even though it is a completely different racetrack. We’re just trying to get some momentum; we found some speed last week and hopefully we can continue that this week.” – AJ Allmendinger on Texas Motor Speedway

No. 16 Celsius Chevrolet Camaro

AJ Allmendinger has made four NXS starts at Texas Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger has led 55 laps and earned one top five and four top-10 finishes. Allmendinger has an average finish of 6.3 at the track.

So far in the 2024 season, Allmendinger has led 31 laps and earned three top-10 finishes. Allmendinger is currently eighth in NXS driver points.

SHANE van GISBERGEN

“I’m looking forward to Texas [Motor Speedway] this weekend. It will be another challenge for our WWEX Group team, but one we are up for. I just need laps to learn how these Xfinity Series cars handle on mile-and-a-half tracks, so I’m looking forward to practicing and qualifying on Friday, and of course the race on Saturday. I appreciate WWEX coming on board with us this weekend and look forward to a fun race on Saturday afternoon.” – Shane van Gisbergen on Texas Motor Speedway

No. 97 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Camaro

Shane van Gisbergen will make his first NXS start at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend.

This season, Van Gisbergen has made two starts on 1.5-mile tracks and has one top-five finish to his credit.

Van Gisbergen currently sits 13th in the driver standings heading into the weekend.

About Kaulig Racing

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time, multi-car NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has earned 23 NXS wins, made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started, and won two regular-season championships. In 2021, the team competed in select NCS events, before expanding to a two-car, full-time NCS team in 2022 and adding a third, part-time entry during the 2023 season. Since its first NCS start in 2021, the team has earned two wins. Kaulig Racing is currently fielding two full-time entries in the NCS and continues to field three full-time NXS entries, with a part-time fourth entry at select events. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.