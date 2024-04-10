NASCAR Driver Chase Briscoe Becomes Brand Ambassador for Fleddermann von Rieste

INDIANAPOLIS (April 10, 2024) – Fleddermann von Rieste, an independent Indiana-based watch brand, has partnered with NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe, with the Mitchell, Indiana-native serving as the first brand ambassador for Fleddermann von Rieste and its growing line of watches.

The partnership with Briscoe includes the launch of a signature watch, designed in collaboration between Fleddermann von Rieste and Briscoe, which is set to launch later in 2024. For more updates regarding product launches and the signature Chase Briscoe watch, please visit vonrieste.com.

“Partnering with Chase was an obvious choice for us,” said Dr. Adam Fleddermann, CEO, Fleddermann von Rieste. “From the early stages of our relationship, it was clear that Chase shares the same Hoosier values and traits that our family and brand values.

“With Chase being our first brand ambassador, we wanted to ensure we got it right on all levels. We believe that with Chase and his family, we’ve found the perfect partner and ambassador for our brand and our family. He is a man of the highest values and integrity, on and off the track, always pursuing a winning path. We’re proud and blessed to welcome Chase Briscoe to the Fleddermann family.”

Briscoe is a third-generation racecar driver who has advanced from winning grassroots dirt track events in his home state of Indiana to competing at the highest level of North American motorsports, the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Being someone who has always been attracted to watches and what they symbolize as not only a tool for keeping time but also a piece of family pride, I was naturally drawn to the Fleddermann von Rieste brand,” Briscoe said. “Their Hoosier heritage and faith-based family approach to business made them a perfect fit for me and the brands I want to represent. The Fleddermann family has already become part of my extended family, and I’m excited to introduce their high-quality products to my fans and the entire racing industry.”

Since he was 13, Briscoe has followed in his grandfather’s and father’s footsteps, racing sprint cars on the rough and tumble bullrings of the Midwest. Briscoe has since expanded his family’s name into NASCAR. After winning the NASCAR Cup Series rookie-of-the-year title in 2021, Briscoe won in just the fourth start of his sophomore season. On March 13, 2022 at Phoenix Raceway, Briscoe took the checkered flag in just his 40th career Cup Series start. The victory secured Briscoe’s place in the NASCAR Playoffs and earned him the honor of being the 200th Cup Series winner in NASCAR history.

“Similar to the same attributes teams put into their cars to win at the top level of our sport, I can respect the incredible attention to detail and overall craftsmanship the Fleddermann von Rieste team puts into every watch they design. The watches they produce are attention-grabbing pieces that you truly want to cherish for generations,” Briscoe said.

“Many don’t realize it, but drivers are constantly on the go, both at home and when we’re traveling to races. A reliable watch, that also looks the part, is important in making sure we stay on time during even the most hectic of race weekends.”

Learn more about Briscoe by visiting vonrieste.com/ambassadors.

About Fleddermann von Rieste:

Fleddermann von Rieste is an independent Indiana-based watch brand that assembles watches with an American Watchmaker and Clockmaker Institute (AWCI) certified watchmaker and his apprentice in Kokomo, Indiana. Arriving in the 1840s, the Fleddermann family is proud of their longstanding Indiana heritage, with their earliest ancestor arriving in Southeastern Indiana from Rieste, Germany. Appreciative of their Indiana and German roots, the family believes in producing attainable luxury timepieces inspired by their ancestry in Germany, produced with passion and skill in their home state of Indiana. Fleddermann von Rieste offers a growing line of watches ranging in styles and pricing from under $500 to $1,600. All have mechanical or automatic movements and have passed the stringent bench testing of AWCI watchmakers before finding a home on your wrist. When you purchase a Fleddermann von Rieste watch, you’re not only purchasing a watch, but also an extension of your personality as you take another step forward on the journey toward your legacy.