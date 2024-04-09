RFK Advance | Texas

Texas Event Info:

Date: Sunday, April 14

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Series: NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Format: 267 Laps, 400.5 miles, Stages: 80-85-102

TV: FS1

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Channel 90)

Weekend Schedule:

Saturday: 10:35 a.m. ET, Practice (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Saturday: 11:20 a.m., Qualifying (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Sunday: 3:30 p.m. ET, Race (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Pace Laps:

Texas Motor Speedway hosts its lone race date of the season this weekend as the NASCAR Cup Series embarks on the ninth race of 2024.

Jack Roush has 18 wins all-time at Texas, including nine in Cup.

6 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Partner: BuildSubmarines.com

‘Month of the Military Child,’ an initiative run through Brad’s Checkered Flag Foundation, continues this weekend in Texas. Levi and Max Johnson will ride along on the No. 6 on the passenger side name rail as part of the campaign meant to recognize a military child’s name during each race in April.

17 Team Info:

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Partner: Fifth Third Bank

Mammoth Energy Services will ride along on Buescher’s No. 17 this weekend as part of the ‘Fueled by Fifth Third’ program. Mammoth is an integrated, growth-oriented energy services company focused on providing products and services to enable the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves as well as the construction and repair of the electric grid for private utilities, public investor-owned utilities, and co-operative utilities through its infrastructure services businesses.

Mammoth’s suite of services and products include: well completion services, infrastructure services, natural sand and proppant services, drilling services and other energy services. For more information, please visit www.mammothenergy.com.

Keselowski at Texas

Starts: 28

Wins: —

Top-10s: 13

Poles: 2 (2015, 2022)

Keselowski makes his 29th Cup Series start at Texas this weekend. He has a 15.8 average finish at the 1.5-mile track with 13 top-10s, and two runner-up results in 2012 and 2015.

He’s coming off five-straight top-10 finishes in Fort Worth, including a P7 last fall after starting third.

Despite no victories at TMS, Keselowski has led 685 laps at the track, fourth-most of any track in his career.

Keselowski earned the pole in 2022 and went on to lead 31 laps, one of two Texas poles in his Cup career (2015).

He’s also qualified inside the top-10 in six-straight Texas races with an overall average starting position of 13.2.

He made an additional 23 combined starts at Texas in the Xfinity and Truck Series with two NXS victories in 2013 and 2015.

Buescher at Texas

Starts: 14

Wins: —

Top-10s: —

Poles: —

Buescher makes his 15th Cup start at his home track of Texas this weekend. He’s coming off a 14th-place finish last fall, his career best at Texas.

He’s coming off three-consecutive career best qualifying efforts, after starting P2 last fall. The year prior he qualified 13th, and started 10th in 2021.

Buescher also made five Xfinity starts at Texas with a best finish of ninth (2015).

RFK Historically at Texas

Cup Wins: 9 (Jeff Burton, 1997; Mark Martin, 1998; Matt Kenseth, 2002, 2011; Greg Biffle, 2005, 2012; Carl Edwards, 2008, 2008)

Dream Season: RFK won both the first NCS (Jeff Burton) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (Mark Martin) races at Texas in 1997. Burton began the afternoon from the fifth position and led 60 laps en route to the inaugural victory.

Houston, We Don’t Have a Problem: RFK has earned nine NCS victories at Texas, dating back to the inaugural event in 1997. Former drivers Burton, Martin, Greg Biffle, Carl Edwards and Matt Kenseth have captured the checkered flag in the Lone Star State.

J.R.’s ’08 Sweep: Edwards swept the 2008 NCS races for RFK at Texas, leading 335 laps in the two events.

9 a.m. in Dallas: RFK has started 154 NCS races at Texas, recording a total of nine victories, 38 top-five finishes, 61 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 16.0 and has led 2,557 laps. Biffle earned RFK’s most recent victory at Texas in the April 2012 event.

North Dallas Forty: RFK has earned eight victories, 26 top-five finishes, 47 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 13th at Texas in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. RFK won three of the first four races at the 1.5-mile oval.

Jack Roush: TMS Hall of Famer: Based on the strength of RFK’s numerous accomplishments at Texas, team owner Jack Roush was inducted into the Texas Motor Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

Tale of the Tape: RFK has started 305 races all-time at Texas Motor Speedway, recording 18 wins, 76 top-fives and 135 top-10s. RFK Fords have captured 10 poles at the 1.5-mile track and led 3500+ laps while turning more than 112,000 miles.

RFK Texas Wins

1997 Burton Cup

1997 Martin NXS

1998 Martin Cup

1999 Martin NXS

2000 Martin NXS

2000 Biffle Truck

2002 Kenseth Cup

2005-1 Biffle Cup

2005-2 Edwards Cup

2007-1 Kenseth NXS

2008-1 Edwards Cup

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2010-2 Edwards NXS

2011-1 Edwards NXS

2011-2 Bayne NXS

2011-1 Kenseth Cup

2012-1 Biffle Cup

2012-1 Stenhouse NXS

Last Time Out & Where They Stand

Martinsville: Buescher led the RFK contingent with a top-15 finish at Martinsville last weekend, his third-straight top-15 at ‘The Paperclip.’ Keselowski finished 24th.

Points Standings (17: 13th, 6: 18th): Buescher dropped one position to P13, while Keselowski is 18th entering the ninth race of the season.