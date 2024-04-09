LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ PARTNERS WITH OLIPOP TO BRING A NEW KIND OF SODA TO NASCAR FANS

STATESVILLE, N.C. (April 9, 2024) – LEGACY MOTOR CLUB today announced a partnership with OLIPOP, the world’s first functional beverage that combines a classic soda taste with the benefits of plant-based fiber, prebiotics, and other botanical ingredients to support gut health. OLIPOP is a new kind of soda with only 2-5 grams of sugar, and 9 grams of fiber per can.

The partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB will prominently feature the OLIPOP on the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE driven by John Hunter Nemechek for eight key events throughout the 2024 season beginning at Texas Motor Speedway on April 14.

“Partnering with OLIPOP is a win-win for everyone,” said Nemechek. “The business-to-business opportunities on the No. 42 makes so much sense and I am a huge fan of this product. I’m really health-conscious and OLIPOP comes in so many flavors so there are a bunch of options. It’s nice to know I can enjoy a beverage like this that is actually good for you at the same time.”

OLIPOP, renowned for its innovative approach to soda, offers a diverse range of flavors, from nostalgic Vintage Cola and Classic Root Beer to unique Strawberry Vanilla, Watermelon Lime, and more. OLIPOP sales have even surpassed major soda brands including Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Canada Dry at a leading national retailer. This illustrates not only the shift in consumers’ evolving preferences towards health-conscious choices, but also the way OLIPOP is changing the traditional soda category on a larger scale.

Co-founders Ben Goodwin and David Lester share a vision of a healthier, more flavorful tastier future, by borrowing the best from soda, but swapping the sugar and chemical additives for all-natural ingredients.

“We’re thrilled to announce our new partnership with LEGACY MOTOR CLUB,” said Steven Vigilante, VP of Growth. “John Hunter Nemechek is a rising star in the sport, and we felt that he was the perfect entry point for OLIPOP into the world of NASCAR. OLIPOP is thrilled to join this community and bring a healthier soda alternative into the LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, as we see the synergy with John Hunter’s commitment to a healthier lifestyle as an athlete and with his audience and partners.”

The first official outing for OLIPOP on the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE will be this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

ABOUT OLIPOP: Launched in 2018, OLIPOP created the first healthy alternative to soda with only 2-5 grams of sugar and 9 grams of fiber. OLIPOP, now the fastest growing functional beverage, was formulated by CEO, Ben Goodwin, and a team of leading scientists to capture the nostalgic soda flavors you want, but with the benefits of plant-based fiber, prebiotics, and other botanical ingredients to support digestive health. OLIPOP is available in a variety of flavors including classic options like Vintage Cola, Classic Root Beer and Lemon Lime and innovative flavors like Strawberry Vanilla, Banana Cream, and Tropical Punch. OLIPOP is non-GMO, paleo, vegan, and gluten-free and is available online at www.drinkolipop.com as well as almost 30,000 grocers nationwide, including Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, Kroger and more.

ABOUT LEGACY MOTOR CLUB: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ is a professional auto racing club owned by businessman and entrepreneur Maurice “Maury” J. Gallagher and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson. The CLUB competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series fielding the No. 42 Toyota Camry XSE of John Hunter Nemechek, the No. 43 Toyota Camry XSE of Erik Jones, and the No. 84 limited schedule entry for Johnson. LEGACY M.C. also competes in the Extreme E Series. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty “The King” serves as Club Ambassador. With a unique title signifying a nod to car clubs of past eras, LEGACY M.C. is an inclusive club for all motorsport enthusiasts to celebrate the past and future legacies of its members, while competing for wins and championships at NASCAR’s elite level. To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow LEGACY MOTOR CLUB™ on Facebook, X, Instagram and at www.LEGACYMOTORCLUB.com.