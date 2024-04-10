NASCAR AND WSC SPORTS ELEVATE FAN EXPERIENCE WITH IN-APP STORIES LAUNCH

New vertical video feature in NASCAR Mobile app comes as part of expanded business partnership

New York and Daytona Beach, Fla. – April 10, 2024 – NASCAR, the sanctioning body for the No. 1 motorsport in the United States, is enhancing its NASCAR Mobile app experience by launching today a new In-App Stories product from WSC Sports, the global leader in AI-powered sports video content.

In-App Stories offers NASCAR fans a user-friendly, multi-clip vertical video experience in a format they are familiar with seeing on other social media platforms. Fans can tap into the new experience on race weekends and beyond, as the Stories will provide live in-race highlights for NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races. Additionally, In-App Stories will have a prominent place on the NASCAR Mobile homepage throughout the week, so fans can continue to engage with the best on-track action and additional stories centered around their favorite drivers.

“NASCAR’s unique style of close, side-by-side racing delivers plenty of highlight-reel moments each week and In-App Stories are an ideal way for us to deliver the type of compelling content fans crave on mobile,” said Wyatt Hicks, Vice President of Digital Media at NASCAR. “We’re eager to continue collaborating with WSC Sports and building deeper connections with NASCAR fans around the world.”

The new integration comes as part of an expanded partnership between NASCAR and WSC Sports, in which NASCAR has been using the WSC Sports platform to quickly ingest and create highlight content from a multitude of video sources. The expansion coincides with NASCAR’s continued brand resurgence and growth the past several years, including increases in unique users, visits and page views inside the NASCAR Mobile app to start 2024.

“We are thrilled to be growing our partnership with NASCAR,” said Aviv Arnon, Chief Business Development Officer at WSC Sports. “Together, WSC Sports and NASCAR have taken initial steps towards giving fans even closer access to racing content and I am certain the path of innovation will continue. For this racing season, fans will be able to connect with their favorite NASCAR drivers on a scale like never before.”

The In-App Stories solution is beneficial for media rights holders like NASCAR in augmenting owned and operated platforms with vertical video content in a seamless, technologically forward way. It allows rights holders to instantly update their website and mobile app to fit fan consumption behaviors driven by other social media platforms. For NASCAR specifically, the In-App Stories SDK paired with WSC Sports’ content automation will allow the league to promote personalized content specific to each driver or what is currently happening in that weekend’s race within dedicated content widgets. In-App Stories bring valuable opportunities for media rights holders to share their content on a more intimate level in a more immersive experience to a global audience while also retaining important user data.

