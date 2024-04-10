NHRA AT LAS VEGAS 1: Team Chevy Race Advance | Notes & Quotes

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2024 NHRA 4-WIDE NATIONALS

THE STRIP AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA

TEAM CHEVY RACE ADVANCE | NOTES & QUOTES

APRIL 12-14, 2024

CHEVROLET AND JOHN FORCE RACING LOOK TO TACKLE THE NHRA 4-WIDE NATIONALS AT THE STRIP AT LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Notes:

Team Chevy next heads to the 2024 NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway April 12-14, 2024.

After a successful double-winning weekend in Phoenix for Austin Prock, driver of the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, and John Force, driver of the PEAK Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car, who both captured victories with Chevrolet for the Arizona Nationals and weather-delayed Winternationals from Pomona. Force captured Chevrolet’s 160th in Funny Car, with Prock capturing the 161st for Team Chevy, the 80th and 81st respectively in the Camaro SS Funny Car.

Seeking a return to the winner’s circle, Brittany Force, driver of the Monster Energy Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster, looks to defend her No. 1 qualifier from 2023 while besting with her 17th career NHRA victory and Chevrolet’s 21st in Top Fuel.

Pro Stock saw Dallas Glenn racing to victory for the Bowtie brand in 2023’s 4-Wide Nationals, after Matt Hartford qualified No. 1. Both look to either defend or capture the 2024 NHRA 4-Wide Nationals Wally trophy.

Quotes:﻿

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF THE MONSTER ENERGY CHEVROLET TOP FUEL DRAGSTER:

“(Vegas is) a place we’ve had success in the past and we’re eager to return. The four-wide format there will definitely mix things up, but I believe the testing in Phoenix will have us well-prepared.”

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“I’m excited to go to Vegas. I always love going there and it’s a beautiful facility. I’ve always wanted to get a win there. We’ve got some good mojo, so hopefully we can take advantage. I’m looking forward to four-wide and I hope the fans are, too. Maybe we can get the job done this weekend. We’ve started the year strong, struggled a little bit (in Pomona) and had to get some revenge (last) weekend (in Phoenix). When you’re getting to race with your family, there’s never a bad day out here. I’ve wanted to race with my dad and brother my whole life and I’m getting to do that, and we sure are having a lot of fun as a family. I’m getting more comfortable every lap, but every time you think you’re comfortable, this thing does something crazy to you. Every time you think you have a handle on it, you don’t and that’s what makes this category so tough. You’ve got to drive off your gut and instinct. Your car is talking to you the whole time you’re on the gas. These cars are no joke and these are the hardest cars I’ve ever driven.”

JOHN FORCE, DRIVER OF THE PEAK ANTIFREEZE & COOLANT CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“It was a fantastic weekend for Cornwell Tools and Chevrolet, clinching a victory like that, especially with (Austin) Prock landing his first NHRA Funny Car win. It’s a big deal. We had to navigate through some changes, with Robert Hight, a three-time champion, stepping back for a bit. But everything’s aligning well for John Force Racing. Our top priority has always been looking after our sponsors, and this win certainly does that. Clinching the victory in Pomona yesterday was thrilling. It’s still early in the season, but this win sets a positive tone we’re all proud of. Yet, we’re mindful of the fierce competition out there; we’ve got our work cut out for us. (Austin) Prock’s got a solid team behind him, with his dad and brother in the mix. Robert’s (Hight) been sharing his wisdom about the car, much like he does with me, and it’s paying off. (Austin’s) got a background in dirt racing before moving to Top Fuel with us, and he’s had stints in our Funny Car too. Transitioning to a new team in Top Fuel was a challenge, but now he’s backed by a seasoned team, and they’re really complementing each other well. I’m incredibly proud of him for securing these victories for Chevrolet and all our sponsors. It’s all part of the job, but it sure was a great weekend for John Force Racing.”

How to Watch:

The 2024 NHRA 4-Wide Nationals kick off Friday, April 12 at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with qualifying, airing at 11 p.m. ET. Saturday’s qualifying session airs on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET, with Finals airing at 7 p.m. ET. All sessions from Las Vegas air with NHRA on FOX on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Coverage streams live throughout the weekend on NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

TEAM CHEVY BY THE NUMBERS:

1,448: Round wins for John Force (1st all-time).

626: Round wins for Robert Hight; 13th all-time. Cruz Pedregon (Funny Car), sits 12th, with 628.

166: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for John Force (1st all-time).

161: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins since 1967.

84: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Robert Hight (6th all-time). Tony Schumacher (Top Fuel) is fifth with 88.

81: Number of Chevrolet Racing Funny Car wins with the Camaro SS body.

47: Number of career No. 1 qualifiers for Brittany Force.

28: Number of NHRA championships Chevrolet holds as a manufacturer since entering the first in 1966. This is the seventh-consecutive award and ninth in 11 seasons. No other manufacturer has won it more than Chevrolet.

25: Wins by John Force in a Chevrolet-bodied Funny Car.

20: Chevrolet career Top Fuel wins in NHRA.

16: Number of Chevrolet career wins by Brittany Force.

7: Number of Funny Car driver championships.

2: Number of Top Fuel driver championships.

