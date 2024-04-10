PATRICK EMERLING PARTNERS WITH SESH PRODUCTS AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Partnership Highlights Nicotine Pouch Launch at Buc-ees

MOORESVILLE, NC, April 10, 2024 – NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Patrick Emerling announced today that Sesh Products, a manufacturer of tobacco-free nicotine pouches, will join him as primary marketing partner for this weekend’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

“I am thrilled to announce our partnership with NASCAR driver Patrick Emerling for the upcoming Xfinity race at Texas Motor Speedway,” said Sesh Products CEO and founder Max Cunningham. “This exciting collaboration underscores our commitment to empowering adult nicotine users with innovative smoke-free alternatives, while also amplifying our brand presence on a national stage.”

Sesh Products US Inc. (Sesh) is a next-generation smoke-free nicotine product company that aims to transform the way adult nicotine users enjoy smoke-free alternatives. All Sesh products contain non-tobacco nicotine and are both smoke-free and spit-free. The company’s products are currently carried in thousands of retailers across the United States, and their distribution continues to expand rapidly.

Sesh Products can be purchased in convenience stores across the US and Canada. They recently launched in Buc-ee’s.

To celebrate their latest retail partnership, a replica Sesh Products race car will be at the Buc-ee’s across the street from Texas Motor Speedway (at 15901 N Fwy in Fort Worth) for the entire race weekend. Emerling will be at the store for an autograph session on Friday, April 12 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

“I’m excited to partner with Sesh Products,” said Emerling. “Their nicotine pouches are truly a step above the competition. I’m thrilled to help elevate their product as I elevate my own racing.”

Additionally, Emerling will welcome back season-long partners SimForge (https://simforge.in/), which sells sim racing equipment and accessories; and Frontline Optics, a San Diego sunglasses brand owned by a retired firefighter.

The green flag drops for Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at 1:30 p.m. EST on Saturday, April 13. You can watch the race on FS1 or listen live on PRN or SiriusXM.

Learn more about Sesh Products on their website (http://seshproducts.com/) or follow them on Instagram (@seshproductsusa).

For more information on Patrick Emerling, visit https://www.patrickemerlingracing.com/ or follow him on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/PatrickEmerling07), X (https://twitter.com/PatrickEmerling) or Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/patrickemerling/).