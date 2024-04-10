JR Motorsports — NXS Texas Preview

JR Motorsports Team Preview

TRACK – Texas Motor Speedway (1.5 mile quad-oval)

NXS RACE – Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 (200 laps / 300 miles)

TUNE IN – FS1, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90 at 1:30 p.m. (EST)

Sam Mayer

No. 1 Carolina Carports Chevrolet

Mayer 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 7

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 2

Laps Led: 13

Avg. Finish: 22.9

Points: 16th

Sam Mayer heads back to the “Lone Star State” after coming off a hard-fought second-place finish at Martinsville Speedway Saturday night where he amassed his first top-five effort of the season and qualified to be a contender in the Dash4Cash event this weekend.

The young driver will be making his fifth start at Texas Motor Speedway where he has tallied one top-five and two top-10 finishes, with a best of third coming at this event in the Spring of 2022.

In 17 starts on tracks measuring 1.5 miles in length, the Wisconsin native has earned six top-five and 11 top-10 efforts along with one victory, coming at Homestead-Miami Speedway last fall.

Mayer and the No. 1 Chevrolet welcome back Carolina Carports as the primary partner at Texas.

Sam Mayer

“Looking forward to heading to Texas this weekend, especially coming off the momentum we have from Martinsville. We have run really well at Texas in the past and I know these guys are continuing to build fast race cars, so we just need to have a finish to show for that. Hopefully we can gain one more spot on last week’s finish and put this No. 1 Carolina Carports Chevrolet in Victory Lane.”

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 BRANDT – Professional Agriculture / TradeMark Nitrogen Chevrolet

Allgaier 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 7

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 1

Top 10s: 3

Laps Led: 112

Avg. Finish: 14.9

Points: 5th

In 26 starts in the NXS at Texas, Justin Allgaier has scored six top fives and 14 top 10s, with a best finish of second coming in this event in 2021.

Allgaier qualified on the pole and led a race-high 133 laps in the most recent event at Texas last fall before coming home with a fifth-place finish.

Allgaier enters this weekend as one of four drivers competing for the NXS Dash4Cash $100,000 prize.

This weekend also marks the second co-branded scheme for primary partner BRANDT Professional Agriculture as TradeMark Nitrogen comes onboard for Saturday afternoon’s NXS matinee.

Justin Allgaier

“Texas has been a really strong track for us since the repave. We came so close here in the fall of bringing home the win and I know that we will have that same speed again this weekend. Jim (Pohlman, crew chief)and all the guys on this BRANDT Professional Agriculture team are ready to go and we will give it all we have to bring home that Dash4Cash prize and the checkered flag.”

Sammy Smith

No. 8 Pilot Flying J Salted Caramel / Toffee Cold Brew Chevrolet

Smith 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 7

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 0

Top 10s: 5

Laps Led: 48

Avg. Finish: 14.6

Points: 9th

Sammy Smith has earned a best finish of third at Texas, coming in this event last season.

On tracks measuring 1-2 miles in length, Smith has 20 races under his belt with one win, three top-fives, and 13 top-10’s.

Smith’s five top-10 finishes racks tied for third among all NXS competitors through the opening seven events.

The No. 8 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet will be promoting their new Salted Caramel and Toffee Cold Brew flavors at the NXS Texas event.

Sammy Smith

“We got another top-10 finish this past weekend at our first short track race of the year and I really felt like we had a top-five competitive car or better. We’ll keep digging and take our No. 8 Pilot Flying J Salted Caramel Toffee Cold Brew Chevrolet to Texas to try and bring home the checkered flag and cowboy hat.”

Brandon Jones

No. 9 Menards / Atlas Roofing Chevrolet

Jones 2024 NXS Stats

Starts: 7

Wins: 0

Top 5s: 0

Top 10s: 3

Laps Led: 1

Avg. Finish: 17

Points: 14th

Over the course of his NXS career Brandon Jones has qualified on the pole nine times. One of which came during the 2022 Spring event at Texas Motor Speedway.

In 15 starts in the “Lone Star State”, Jones has two top-fives, seven top-10s and has led the field for 49 laps.

At tracks measuring 1-2 miles in length in the NXS, Jones has recorded four wins, 19 top-fives and 61 top-10s, while leading the field for a total of 377 laps.

The red Atlas Roofing logo will adorn the hood of the No. 9 Menards Chevrolet this weekend. This is their second appearance of the season, but their first time on the hood at Texas Motor Speedway.

Brandon Jones

“We had the speed last weekend, but we weren’t able to get the finish we wanted. This No. 9 team is working hard to make sure we continue bringing fast cars to the track and I believe we will be able to run up front this weekend and battle for the win.”

JRM Team Updates

JR Motorsports at Texas Motor Speedway: JR Motorsports has competed at Texas Motor Speedway a combined 102 times with the NXS since its first trip there in 2006. In those starts at the 1.5-mile speedway, the organization has recorded two wins, 29 top-fives and 64 top-10s, with an average finish of 11.2.

Souvenir Rig: JRM drivers Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, Sammy Smith and Brandon Jones will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / Legacy MC souvenir rig on Saturday, April 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. CT.