AM Racing | Hailie Deegan Texas Motor Speedway Xfinity Preview

AM Racing | NASCAR Xfinity Series

Texas Motor Speedway | Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Fast Facts

No. 15 AM Racing Team:

Driver: Hailie Deegan

Primary Partner(s): AirBox

Manufacturer: Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Joe Williams Jr.

Spotter: Michael Fisher

Chassis Intel: AMR Chassis No. X-006

Engine: Roush-Yates Engines

Notes of Interest:

Sophomore Journey: After a successful rookie campaign in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last season with driver Brett Moffitt, AM Racing will embark on its sophomore journey in 2024 with driver Hailie Deegan for the entire 33-race tour, continuing with Saturday afternoon’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

The Statesville, N.C.-based team plans to expand its footprint in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to also run two cars throughout the season with its No. 25 AM Racing entry.

Future Focused: Last October, AM Racing announced that Hailie Deegan joined the family-owned operation to pilot the team’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in a multiyear agreement.

Deegan, a native of Temecula, Calif. has been a staple in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series for the past three seasons but will embrace her rookie season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as part of the Ford Performance program.

Deegan grew up racing off-road and on dirt but transitioned to competing on asphalt in 2016 to pursue a career in stock car racing. She began that transition in 2018 in the ARCA Menards Series West (previously NASCAR K&N Pro Series West), She became the first female driver to have won races in the West Series, doing so in the 2018 and 2019 seasons, respectively.

Deegan, 21, arrives at AM Racing after a stint driving for ThorSport Racing in 2023.

Giving You Piece of Air: For the sixth time in 2024, AirBox will serve as the primary marketing partner of Deegan’s No. 15 Ford Mustang in Saturday afternoon’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

In 2017, AirBox was established to focus on building the world’s best air purifiers for indoor occupied spaces. This coincided with people starting to wake up to issues with indoor air quality. With new challenges to air cleanliness, such as COVID-19 and wildfire smoke, people are looking for effective and proven solutions to ensure they receive cleaner air, at last.

Their history in delivering clean air systems gives them an expertise that is unmatched. AirBox uses some of the most effective air filtration technologies that exist with Certified HEPA and Advanced Molecular Adsorption and manufactures products that meet the stringent new ventilation standard, ASHRAE Standard 241.

Today, AirBox filtration systems are used across the country, purifying the air and capturing harmful irritants to create healthier, safer spaces. They’ve become the trusted choice for hospitals, educational centers, offices, warehouses, construction zones, public assembly, sports facilities, and more.

They’re proud to build all products to the highest standards in the USA at their North Carolina production facility. Every day, AirBox is working hard to give the American people the safer learning, working, and living environments they deserve—helping people breathe easy and live better.

Hailie Deegan NASCAR Xfinity Series Texas Motor Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will mark Deegan’s Xfinity Series debut at the 1.5-mile speedway just outside Fort Worth, Texas.

Deegan, however, does own three NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway from 2021 – 2023.

Her track-best result occurred during the 2023 SpeedyCash.com 250 when she steered to a sixth-place finish after starting 25th for ThorSport Racing.

Hailie Deegan NASCAR Xfinity Series Career Stats: In eight NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, Deegan has a career-best 13th-place finish after starting 20th for SS-GreenLight Racing with Jeff Lefcourt at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in October 2022.

In addition to seven Xfinity Series starts, she has achieved 70 ARCA Menards Series starts, including three wins and 69 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts to her credit.

AM Minute: While the ARCA Menards Series was enjoying another spring off-weekend, the AM Racing Dirt Division was back in action with drivers Christian Rose and Austin Wayne Self at Farmer City Raceway.

The ARCA Menards Series resumes action next weekend at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Saturday, April 20.

﻿Thanks For Your Support: With 21 percent of the 2024 Xfinity Series season complete, AM Racing and Hailie Deegan would like to thank their associate marketing partners for their support: AirBox, Flying Circle, Klutch Vodka, Mechanix Wear, Monster Energy Drink, Mobil 1, Viva Tequila Seltzer and WIX Filters.

Martinsville (Va.) Speedway | DUDE WIPES 250 Race Recap: The seventh race of the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicked off in Martinsville, Virginia on Saturday, April 6.

Flying the AirBox colors for the second consecutive weekend, Deegan continued to progress from practice to qualifying and made the 250-lap race on speed with her 28th-place qualifying result.

Moving forward from the drop of the green flag, Deegan would be heading toward the top 20 when she was spun by another competitor and suffered heavy front-end damage to her race car.

After repairs from her AM Racing team allowed her to continue in the race, Deegan would later return to the lead lap, begin an impressive climb through the remaining 100 laps of the race, and avoid the late race chaos to earn a respectable 18th-place finish at the checkered flag.

The effort was Deegan’s second top-20 finish of the 2024 Xfinity Series season and her best on a short track for AM Racing this season.

From the Pit Box: Industry veteran Joe Williams Jr. is Hailie Deegan’s crew chief.

He will be crew chief for Saturday’s 139th NASCAR Xfinity Series race, his eighth at Texas Motor Speedway.

In his previous 138 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, he has collected one win (Auto Club Speedway | February 2022), eight top-five and 30 top-10 finishes.

Follow on Social Media: For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

For more on Hailie Deegan, please visit hailiedeegan.com, like her Facebook page (HailieDeegan4), or follow her on Instagram (@hailiedeegan), YouTube and X | Twitter (@hailiedeegan).

Hailie Deegan Quoteboard:

On Texas Motor Speedway: “After some much-needed good luck at Martinsville Speedway last Saturday night, I’m optimistic about heading to Texas Motor Speedway with my AM Racing team.

“The last time I raced there, I had a strong top-10 finish and I’d like nothing more than to take the little momentum we have and leave Texas Motor Speedway with another top-15 finish or better with our No. 15 AirBox Ford Mustang.

“We are working hard to climb out of the hole we’ve been in since Daytona.”

Race Information:

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 (200 laps | 300 miles) is the eighth of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will occur on Fri., April 12, 2024, from 5:00 p.m. to 5:20 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The field will take the green flag on Sat., April 13, 2024, shortly after 12:30 p.m., with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).

About AM Racing:

AM Racing is a multi-tiered, multi-faceted Motorsports program headquartered in Statesville, N.C.

Established in December 2015, AM Racing is prided on faith, honesty and intelligent performance.

The family-owned team will compete in the ARCA Menards Series, the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series and various Dirt Modified events in its eighth year of competition.

﻿The team has named Hailie Deegan, Christian Rose, and Austin Wayne Self as their primary drivers for the 2024 Xfinity, ARCA Menards Series, and Dirt Modified seasons, respectively.