Certified Hustler Apparel Named Primary Partner of The #4 JD Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro at Texas Motor Speedway

Gaffney, SC – JD Motorsports is proud to announce its partnership with Certified Hustler Apparel as the primary sponsor of the #4 Chevrolet Camaro for the upcoming race this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

As a leader in streetwear fashion, Certified Hustler Apparel embodies the spirit of hustle, determination, and excellence – qualities that are mirrored in the adrenaline-fueled world of motorsports. This partnership marks an exciting collaboration between two entities dedicated to pushing boundaries and achieving success.

“We are really excited to be a part of JD Motorsports and the NASCAR Xfinity Series.” Said Bo, Owner of Certified Hustler Apparel.

“As a brand that celebrates the hustler mentality, we see this partnership as a natural fit. Their passion for success and dedication to quality and helping the community resonate with our team values, and we are excited to represent their brand on the track.” – Johnny Davis, Owner of JD Motorsports.

The #4 Chevrolet Camaro, piloted by Dawson Cram, will proudly showcase the Certified Hustler Apparel logo, demonstrating the shared commitment to excellence and determination. Certified Hustler donates part of every sale to B3 Against Bullying. B3 is a non profit that was started in 2017, to help Fort Worth area kids who were experiencing bullying, as well as the kid doing the bullying, to feel better about themselves.

The partnership between Certified Hustler Apparel and JD Motorsports represents a fusion of style and speed, bringing together two dynamic forces in their respective fields, while also bringing awareness to bullying in the area.

The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 is on Saturday, April 13th at 1:30pm. The race is available on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM Nascar Radio.

For more information about Certified Hustler Apparel, visit www.thecertifiedhustler.com and for more information on B3 Against Bullying visit www.facebook.com/b3againstbullying/

About Certified Hustler Apparel:

Certified Hustler Apparel is a leading streetwear brand known for its bold designs and uncompromising quality. Founded on the principles of hustle, determination, and excellence, Certified Hustler Apparel empowers individuals to chase their dreams and conquer their goals.

About JD Motorsports:

JD Motorsports is a professional motorsports team competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. First fielding cars in 1983, the team has a rich history of success in one of the premier racing series in North America. JD Motorsports is committed to excellence both on and off the track, with a focus on performance, innovation, and teamwork. To find out more please visit www.teamjdmotorsports.com

For Partnership Inquiries please visit: www.teamjdmotorsports.com/partnership-inquiries