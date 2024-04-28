NHRA AT CHARLOTTE 1: Team Chevy Post Race Recap NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

CHEVROLET IN NHRA

2024 NHRA FOUR-WIDE NATIONALS

zMAX DRAGWAY

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA

TEAM CHEVY POST RACE RECAP

APRIL 26-28, 2024

JOHN FORCE TAKES CHEVROLET TO NHRA FOUR-WIDE NATIONALS FINAL ROUND AT zMAX DRAGWAY

Notes:

John Force took his Peak HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro SS Funnyt Car to the final round at Charlotte after scoring runner-up in Round 1 with a run of 3.916 seconds E.T/330.72 mph. He won the semi-final quad with a run of 3.914 second E.T./330.82 mph. In the final, J. Force was unable to get off the line.

Today was the 268th final round appearance for the 16-time NHRA Funny Car World Champion in his 858 races.

Despite falling in Round 1, Austin Prock, driver of the Cornwell Tools Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car for John Force Racing, remains the Funny Car points leader.

Brittany Force, driving the HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Top Fuel dragster for John Force Racing, moved out of Round 1 Eliminations with a runner-up time of 3.734 seconds E.T/335.32 mph.

Despite a run of 3.729 seconds E.T,/336.57 mph, she was unable to transfer from Round 2.

After securing the No. 1 qualifier spot, Greg Anderson raced to his 105th NHRA Pro Stock win behind the wheel of his HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro SS Pro Stock machine.

The win gives Anderson back-to-back wins at his home track of zMAX Dragway.

J. Force, qualified No. 1 for the fourth time at Charlotte’s NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, with his record-setting run of 3.820-seconds E.T. at 330.96 mph. Additionally, his No. 1 at zMAX Dragway is the 167th in his career.

Force powered to the provisional No. 1 qualifier with his Q2 run of 3.820-seconds E.T. at 330.96 mph. In doing so, Force set the track’s elapsed time record, as well as achieved a career-best, in addition to setting the 10th-fastest elapsed time in NHRA history.

Anderson captured his 125th career No. 1 qualifier at zMAX Dragway, with his Friday run enough to maintain his leading position after four rounds of qualifying.

Anderson also set fastest pace in qualifying Friday evening, running 6.500-seconds E.T. at 210.90 mph to claim the provisional No. 1 qualifier.

Quotes:

BRITTANY FORCE, DRIVER OF THE HENDRICKCARS.COM CHEVROLET TOP FUEL DRAGSTER:

ON FALLING SHORT WITH SEMIFINAL LOSS: “I’m staying very positive. We had a good race day. We struggled during qualifying and we turned things around today.

“I’ve made a little bit of progress in reaction time. You could see it in qualifying and you saw it on race day. That last run (Round 2), it was a long tree and you’re waiting for three other people and it’s a long time to be sitting there staring at that Christmas tree and I double-stepped.

“I’m not holding my head about it. I know what I did wrong and I’m focusingon the improvement and not the negative, and I’m moving forward to Chicago with that.”

SHE THOUGHT SHE WAS GOING TO WIN TODAY: “I honestly thought it was going to happen today. I feel like we’re definitely making a lot of big moves and moving in the right direction. I could taste the win today. I felt like we were going to get there, but unfortunately it was an early day for us.”

ON SPONSORSHIP WITH HENDRICKCARS.COM: “I’m excited to move forward with them,” Brittany Force said of the relationship with HendrickCars.com. “They seem very happy and excited on their end and we want to make them proud. We want to go rounds and we want to land them in the winner’s circle.

“We’re proud to be teamed up with them. Hendrick is such a huge name and a legend in motorsports and we’re glad to have them in the Top Fuel category.”

AUSTIN PROCK, DRIVER OF THE CORNWELL TOOLS CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“This car really hasn’t struggled much at all this year. We struggled on Friday and got it turned around on Saturday and made some really nice runs. Like my dad told me as a kid, you’re going to lose a lot more than you’re going to win.

“We haven’t lost much this year but it definitely sting, but we have 15 more shots at this year. We’re looking forward to Chicago. I think we’ll pick up right where we we’ve been and we’ll be just fine.

“Still a good outing for John Force Racing. We’ve got three really good JFR race cars right now and we’re going to be tough all year. We’ve been in the final round as a team every race this year so far, so it’s something to be proud about and we’ll chalk this one up and go to the next one.”

ON MAINTAINING POINTS LEAD:

“I don’t think I’ve ever held the points lead this long, so that’s something to be proud about. This team is just doing a great job. When we falter, we just come back and attack and everything seems to work out.

“You’re only as good as your last run and we go back and prove that. It’s been a great year. You can’t hang your head too hard going out first round. That’s drag racing, you never know what’s going to happen. Today wasn’t our day but maybe next race will.”

JOHN FORCE, DRIVER OF THE PEAK CHEVROLET CAMARO SS FUNNY CAR:

“It was a good week, it was good to take the track record,” Force said. “We were able to go rounds, but I couldn’t close it at the end.

“I had the car to win with, in my opinion, and I just didn’t get the job done.”

Up Next:

The NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series next heads to Route 66 Raceway near Chicago for the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance, May 17-19, 2024. Friday airs at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s qualifying sessions airing Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Sunday’s eliminations broadcast at 10 p.m. ET. All sessions from Route 66 Raceway air with NHRA on FOX on FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Coverage streams live throughout the weekend on NHRA.tv, and is available via AppleTV, Android TV, and Roku devices.

