ABEL Motorsports takes winning momentum to Indianapolis doubleheader

Jordan Missig joins co-points leader Jacob Abel and Yuven Sundaramoorthy for the Indianapolis weekend

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (6 May 2024) – INDY NXT by Firestone championship co-leader Jacob Abel leads the three-car ABEL Motorsports team as the month of May begins at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the Indianapolis Grand Prix doubleheader – part of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Sonsio Grand Prix weekend.

Abel joins teammate Yuven Sundaramoorthy, with Jordan Missig subbing for Josh Mason, who was unable to make the Indianapolis weekend.

For Abel, the breakthrough victory at Barber Motorsports Park was as much a relief as it was a milestone. As he continues his quest for the championship title, he knows he has speed at Indy – having set the second quickest time at last October’s Chris Griffis test.

“It was good to get that ‘win’ box checked, so we can get on with our goals for the season,” said Abel. “It’s important to go out there and execute every single weekend, to capitalize on the events where we really have pace and at the events where we don’t, take what the car gives us. I feel that consistency, and the ability not to over-extract something that’s not there are some of my biggest strengths. Our confidence is high going into this weekend – it’s a track we know well and one that I’ve gotten better at over the years.

“It’s a good weekend, but also kind of strange for those of us living in Indy,” Abel continued. “You have to be more deliberate as you get into the race weekend mentality, since you don’t have the automatic switch that comes with your routine as you pack for a race weekend and get into that mode. But there’s definitely a comfort being home for the whole month!”

The ABEL trio of drivers are all Midwesterners, with Abel hailing from Louisville, Ky., Sundaramoorthy from Oconomowoc, Wis. and Missig from Joliet, Ill. All three have raced at Indy through their junior formula careers – Abel with top 10 finishes in all seven of his races at Indy, while Missig scored two top 10s in five USF Pro 2000 races.

But it could be Sundaramoorthy, who has an impressive record at the track, that is most looking forward to the Indianapolis round.

In 13 races at the fabled facility, he has scored three wins (becoming the first Indian American to win an INDYCAR-sanctioned race at IMS), five total podiums and eight top 10 finishes – and with his F1600 Championship win at Indy coming at the incredible age of just 13.

“Indy is such a great track to race at,” said Sundaramoorthy. “And there’s so much history, it’s always a cool experience to drive in every day – and it’s even nicer now that I live here. There are a good number of places to pass, but that doesn’t mean that qualifying in the INDY NXT car won’t be super important, especially with just one practice and one qualifying to set both grids. The Chris Griffis test didn’t go as well as I’d hoped, so we’re going through all the data now to see what I need to work on. You have to be very consistent, because the straights are so long that any mistake is quickly compounded.

Missig looks forward to working with the ABEL team – starting in the series test at Mid-Ohio on Tuesday.

“I’m very happy that I have the test this week to get acclimated, to learn as much as I can,” said Missig. “It’s a very different car, so Tuesday will be all about learning where the limits are, how I need to adapt my driving style, and gaining comfortability. Hopefully by the days end, we’re at a point where we have solid, consistent pace ahead of the weekend. I’m glad I’m starting at Indy – it’s such a historic track and it’s also somewhere I have history. I can’t wait.”

ABEL Motorsports thanks partners ABEL Construction Company, Advance Ready Mix, Boyd Cat®, S Team Motorsports and OMP for their continued support.

The INDY NXT by Firestone Indianapolis Grand Prix doubleheader at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway takes the green flag Saturday at 6:20 p.m. and Sunday at 1:10 p.m. ET. The races will be streamed live in the U.S. on Peacock, while international viewers can watch via INDYCARLIVE, with INDYCAR Radio available at indycar.com and on Sirius XM.

About ABEL Motorsports: Team principal Bill Abel began racing motocross in 1972, earning numerous championship titles as he continued the family racing tradition. In 2015, ABEL Motorsports was launched, starting in the USF2000 series and building up the junior open wheel ladder. The team captured the inaugural Formula Regional Americas Championship with driver Kyle Kirkwood in 2018.

ABEL Motorsports currently competes in the INDY NXT by Firestone series, the official development series for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, led by third-generation driver Jacob Abel. The team made its INDYCAR debut in 2023 with driver RC Enerson in the Indianapolis 500. For more information visit the official team website at abelmotorsports.com.

About Abel Construction Company: ABEL Construction is one of the largest general contractors in Kentucky, holding licenses in thirteen states. The company has offices in Lexington, Kentucky and Indianapolis, Indiana, with the corporate office in Louisville. Their expertise spans many areas, including general contracting, construction management, design-build, Integrated Project Delivery (IPD), and facilities maintenance.

Abel Construction has helped build some of the region’s most recognizable landmarks. Their projects cover diverse sectors, including automotive, healthcare, post-secondary education, commercial, food/beverage, tech, and industrial/manufacturing. They prioritize client satisfaction, focusing on efficient project delivery regardless of size or cost. The company’s skilled professionals utilize cutting-edge technology and software to ensure successful outcomes. abelconstruct.com/.

