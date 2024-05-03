Jordan Missig set for ABEL Motorsports INDY NXT debut

Illinois native will test with the team at Mid-Ohio next week ahead of Indy doubleheader

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (3 May 2024) – Junior formula series veteran Jordan Missig will join ABEL Motorsports for next week’s INDY NXT by Firestone doubleheader at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, driving the No. 21 Dallara.

Making his INDY NXT debut, Missig, 26, will race alongside teammates Jacob Abel and Yuven Sundaramoorthy – with all three posting a very similar junior series trajectory.

The Joliet, Ill. native began karting at the age of 18, earning numerous club and national races and titles before moving on to the Radical Cup North America, finishing second in the 2019 title chase. Missig then shared time between USF Pro 2000 and the FR Americas series and finished fifth in points in the 2021 FRA championship, with a win and six podiums. He finished 11th in USF Pro 2000 in 2022 and 2023 while also contesting the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series, finishing third in the series in 2021 with two wins at Road America. Missig will also race in the 2024 Radical Cup North America with Graham Rahal Performance.

“I’ve worked with some top-level, professional teams in my career, and ABEL Motorsports is right up with those teams,” said Missig, who has driven with Wayne Taylor Racing, Pabst Racing and Newman Wachs Racing. “And I think it’s a great fit for me. We’re still in the relationship building stage but after my first trip to the shop for the seat fitting, I think we’ve started quite well. I appreciate all the hard work by the team, and all the support from my sponsor, Autobahn Country Club.”

Missig and ABEL Motorsports also have a shared route on the junior formula ladder – which gave team management plenty of opportunities to see Missig in action.

“We’ve known Jordan for quite some time now and have had the chance to watch him come up the ranks through the lower levels, and I think he will be a great addition to what we have at ABEL Motorsports,” said team manager John Brunner. “It’s going to be a challenge for him to get up to speed quickly, but based on what he has shown jumping in and out of different cars over the years, it shouldn’t be anything he can’t handle. We have the team in place to support him and to help shorten the learning curve, so I’m looking forward to seeing what Jordan can accomplish with us.”

As Missig gets to know his crew, he needs no introduction to his teammates. Abel competed with Missig and Newman Wachs Racing for an FR Americas weekend, and Sundaramoorthy was Missig’s teammate for two USF Pro 2000 seasons with Pabst Racing.

“It really adds to a comfort level, that I’ve been teammates with both Jacob and Yuven,” said Missig. “I know their driving styles and how they work as teammates and how we work together. And I’ve raced against most of the drivers in the INDY NXT field.

ABEL Motorsports thanks partners ABEL Construction Company, Advance Ready Mix, Boyd Cat®, S Team Motorsports and OMP for their continued support.

The INDY NXT by Firestone Indianapolis Grand Prix doubleheader at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway takes the green flag Saturday at 6:20 p.m. and Sunday at 1:10 p.m. ET. The races will be streamed live in the U.S. on Peacock, while international viewers can watch via INDYCARLIVE, with INDYCAR Radio available at indycar.com and on Sirius XM.

