Kaulig Racing – Race Recap | AdventHealth 400

DANIEL HEMRIC

No. 31 LA Golf Camaro ZL1

Daniel Hemric qualified 33rd for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Incurring a rain-delayed start to the AdventHealth 400, Hemric rolled off the grid in the 33rd position to take the green flag at Kansas Speedway. In the early laps of the stage, Hemric relayed the LA Golf Chevrolet was free. As the field began making green flag pit stops, Hemric pitted on lap 36 for four tires, fuel, and an air pressure adjustment; returning to the field 19th during the pit cycle. Falling back positions as stage one progressed, the handling became loose in the nose and lacked right rear grip. Pitting at the stage conclusion for four tires, fuel and an air pressure adjustment, the No. 31 was scored in the 28th position for the start of stage two.

Coming in for a green flag pit stop on lap 124, the No. 31 received four tires, fuel and air pressure; rejoining the field in the 33rd position. Remaining quiet on the radio for most of the stage, Hemric continued to battle handling and fell a lap down from the leader completing the stage 32nd. During the stage conclusion pit stop for four tires, fuel and air pressure adjustment, it was determined the No. 31 LA Golf Chevrolet had incurred some damage to the nose causing a return to pit road for tape to the nose and splitter and returned to the track in the 36th position.

Stage three of the AdventHealth 400 was caution laden. As the field was getting up to speed on the stage three restart, Hemric sustained impact from a competitor. He immediately pitted for four tires and fuel with a second pass down pit road for sheet metal repairs; taking the restart 34th. With a caution on lap 177, the call was made to bring Hemric in for fuel, additional repairs and further assessment of the No. 31, with the instruction to return to pit road for a second time for a toe adjustment. Continuing to run towards the back of the field, Hemric maintained a steady pace hovering in the 31st position for the duration of the event. He ultimately ended the 400-mile event with a 30th place finish.

DEREK KRAUS

No. 16 Project Wyoming Camaro ZL1

After a two and a half hour rain delay, Derek Kraus and the No.16 Project Wyoming Camaro began running the high line as he worked to gain track position, moving up to the 32nd position by lap 16. As the field began green flag pit stops, Kraus and the No.16 found themselves in first place on lap 36, leading a total of six laps before pitting for four tires, an air pressure adjustment, and fuel on lap 52. Kraus would go on to finish one lap down and scored 37th after a caution free stage one.

During the stage break, Kraus reported his car was a bit tight but handling better than earlier in the day. Electing not to pit, Kraus restarted 35th after taking the wave around, putting him back on the lead lap. Kraus reported on lap 100 his No.16 was really tight and free on entry. The No. 16 would pit under green on lap 115 for four tires and fuel, falling to the 37th position and two laps down. As the field began to cycle under green flag pit stops, Kraus would gain a lap, before pitting on lap 146 for four tires and fuel. Kraus would finish stage two in the 38th position and two laps down after another caution free stage.

Kraus and the No.16 would take the wave around once again to open stage three, restarting in the 37th position as he reported his car is lacking grip. The first caution of the day came out on lap 176, allowing the No.16 to pit for four fresh tires and fuel, restarting in the 35th position. The second caution flag of the day would then come out shortly after on lap 185. The No. 16 would stay out and restart 32nd before the third caution would fall on lap 191, with the No. 16 coming to pit road for four tires and fuel. Restarting from the 32nd position, the fourth caution of the night came out on the opening lap. Kraus would stay out and restart from the 31st position. As the field went back to green on lap 205, Kraus reported shortly after that he was tight and loosing the right rear of the car. The fifth and final caution of the night came out with seven laps to go. Low on fuel, Kraus was told to save fuel while under caution, restarting from the 31st position and back on the lead lap. Kraus would go on to finish 31st.

“We just fell behind early at Kansas Speedway today. We fought all day to get laps back and Travis and the crew did a great job putting me in that position. I can’t thank Project Wyoming enough for their support and I’m looking forward to getting back in the car next weekend at Darlington.” – Derek Kraus





