RCR NCS Race Recap: Kansas Speedway

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Team Solid at Kansas Speedway

Finish: 25th

Start: 16th

Points: 31st

“We were hoping for more today at Kansas Speedway, but proud of the efforts by everyone on the No. 3 Get Bioethanol Chevrolet team. The handling of our Chevy was just so different from what we expected with changing track conditions after the rain came in on Sunday morning. It was fun racing out there three and four-wide, especially on restarts. We just got too tight at the end and couldn’t turn at all. On the last restart, we got pinched down by another car but we were so tight that I couldn’t react and we ended up making contact with the wall. We probably would have finished 16th or 17th if it wasn’t for that last restart, but we’ll settle with 25th and head to Darlington Raceway ready for another race.” -Austin Dillon

Kyle Busch Overcomes Late Race Spin to Claim Eighth-Place Finish in Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway

Finish: 8th

Start: 5th

Points: 12th

“Everyone at RCR did a great job this weekend. We had a fast Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Camaro today. The guys deserved to finish in the top three. We qualified well and we backed that up in the race. We led laps and ran consistently in the top-five. I was running fourth with just a handful of laps to go and spun out. We pitted under the caution and put on four tires. I restarted 20th for the green-white-checkered and drove the daylights out of it to get to eighth on that final restart. Not the day we wanted, but we came away with a good finish.” -Kyle Busch

Austin Hill and the No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet Team Learn at Kansas Speedway Despite Damage

Finish: 33rd

Start: 34th

Points: N/A

“It was a day of learning for our No. 33 United Rentals Chevrolet team. The NASCAR Cup Series cars are very different than the NASCAR Xfinity Series cars, so I’m still learning the tendencies of this Next Gen car, especially on a mile-and-a-half track. During the first two stages, our Camaro would fire off tight in traffic, but as the run continued, the balance would get loose to the point where I couldn’t turn the steering wheel. Crew chief Keith Rodden and the guys kept working on the handling, but unfortunately in Stage 3, we got collected in an accident. I had the No. 84 missed, but when the No. 7 came up the track, I pancaked the right side. After that we lost all front turn and stayed extremely tight. We will keep learning and build the notebook for next time.” -Austin Hill