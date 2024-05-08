Layne Riggs and the No. 38 Infinity Communications Group Ford F-150

Darlington (S.C.) Raceway Competition Notes

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 8, 2024) – Layne Riggs travels south to the infamous Darlington (S.C.) Raceway for Throwback Weekend. This will be the rookie driver’s debut at the track “The Track Too Tough to Tame”.

Riggs will race the No. 38 Infinity Communications Group Throwback F-150 at the 1.3-mile asphalt track, paying homage to his father, Scott, who raced the scheme during the 2000 season for Impact Motorsports. In his limited schedule that year, Scott Riggs had seven top-10s in 15 starts, including a 5th-place finish at Richmond (V.A.) Raceway.

It’s a one day show for the Infinity Communications Group crew with track activity kicking off with practice and qualifying at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday, May 10th. The 147-lap event will take place Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the action live on FS1 or listen in from the Motor Racing Network and Sirius XM Channel 90.

No. 38 Infinity Communications Group Ford F-150:

DRIVER LAYNE RIGGS:

“Darlington is a brutal track. They don’t call it “Too Tough to Tame” for nothing. I have to take each corner with near perfection to not chew up my tires. It kind of brings me back to my late model days where I had to learn the tire management game and old school racing style. I saw a lot of progress out of this group last week even though the results didn’t show it. I’m confident going into his weekend, for sure.”

CREW CHIEF DYLAN CAPPELLO:

“This is a tough track without a doubt, but we’re prepared. Darlington is all about tire management, and with Layne’s short track background, I know he’ll be able to handle it. He’s been logging laps in the simulator, and I’ve been building a fast Infinity Communications Group Ford F-150. We’ll be ready.”

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. The team is the 2021 Daytona 500 and 2022 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 CRAFTSMAN Truck Series team from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.