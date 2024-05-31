MotoAmerica And Road America Ink A Multi-Year Partnership Extension

MotoAmerica Racing Set For Iconic Wisconsin Race Track For Years To Come

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., May 31, 2024 – MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, and Road America, one of the premier racing circuits in North America, are thrilled to announce a multi-year partnership extension. This enduring alliance promises to bring exhilarating motorcycle racing action to fans at the iconic Wisconsin track for years to come.

“MotoAmerica has been an integral part of our racing family, and we are delighted to extend our partnership,” said Mike Kertscher, President and General Manager of Road America. “This collaboration has not only fueled the passion of countless racing enthusiasts but has also significantly contributed to the local economy and motorsport culture.”

The partnership between Road America and MotoAmerica has consistently delivered some of the most thrilling and competitive racing on the MotoAmerica calendar. Road America’s challenging four-mile, 14-turn track has become a favorite among riders and fans alike, known for its high speeds, dramatic elevation changes, and beautiful scenery.

“We are excited to continue our journey with Road America, a venue that resonates deeply with our riders and fans,” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “This extension is a testament to our shared commitment to delivering top-tier motorcycle racing and enhancing the fan experience.”

The multi-year agreement ensures that MotoAmerica will remain a staple at Road America, with the series set to host its annual event at the circuit for years to come. Fans can look forward to witnessing some of the best riders in the country compete in various classes, including the premier Steel Commander Superbike class.

As part of this renewed partnership, both Road America and MotoAmerica are committed to further enhancing the event experience for attendees. This includes improved fan zones, more interactive displays, and expanded access to riders and teams.

With kids 16 and under entering free with a paying adult and racing guaranteed rain or shine, Road America is set to provide an unforgettable weekend for families and racing enthusiasts alike. For tickets and more information, visit www.roadamerica.com or call 800-365-7223. Join us for a weekend where memories are made at every turn!