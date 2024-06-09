Stewart-Haas Racing: Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 from Sonoma Raceway

STEWART-HAAS RACING

Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250

Date: June 8, 2024

Event: Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 (Round 14 of 33)

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Series

Location: Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway (1.99-mile, 10-turn road course)

Format: 79 laps, broken into three stages (20 laps/25 laps/34 laps)

Race Winner: Shane van Gisbergen of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 1 Winner: Shane van Gisbergen of Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet)

Stage 2 Winner: Ty Gibbs of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

SHR Race Finish:

● Cole Custer (Started 12th / Finished 9th, Running, completed 79 of 79 laps)

● Riley Herbst (Started 15th / Finished 13th, Running, completed 79 of 79 laps)

SHR Points:

● Cole Custer (1st with 509 points)

● Riley Herbst (7th with 403 points, 106 out of first)

SHR Notes:

● Custer earned his 11th top-10 of the season and his second top-10 in two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Sonoma.

● This was Custer’s second straight top-10. He finished sixth last Saturday at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway.

● This was Custer’s second straight top-10 at Sonoma. He finished sixth in the Xfinity Series’ inaugural race last June.

● Custer has never finished outside the top-10 at Sonoma.

● Custer finished fifth in Stage 2 to earn six bonus points.

● Herbst earned his eighth top-15 of the season and his second top-15 in two career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Sonoma.

● Herbst has never finished outside the top-15 at Sonoma.

● This was Herbst’s second straight top-15. He finished 10th last Saturday at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway.

● Herbst’s 13th-place finish bettered his previous best finish at Sonoma – 15th, earned in the series’ inaugural race last June.

● Herbst finished 10th in Stage 1 to earn one bonus point.

Race Notes:

● Shane van Gisbergen won the Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 250 to score his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory, his second of the season, and his first at Sonoma. His margin over second-place Sheldon Creed was 1.323 seconds.

● There were four caution periods for a total of 14 laps.

● Twenty-eight of the 38 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

● Custer remains the championship leader after Sonoma with a 12-point advantage over second-place Austin Hill.

Sound Bites:

“Overall, it was just a really hard-fought day. I think we had the speed to run top-five, but we got spun late and we didn’t have it all work out for us. I’m really proud of us that we came back for a ninth-place finish. We had to go to the back twice and then figure it out. So it was a hard-fought day for our No. 00 Haas Automation team with a decent finish. I wish we had a little more out there, but the race didn’t work out the way we wanted, and we found some bad luck. On to the next one though.​” –Cole Custer, driver of the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang Dark Horse

“Sonoma is always tricky, but I feel like we just struggled to get everything right this weekend. I was just loose the entire race, and we couldn’t get our handling just right. On top of that, we had several mistakes on pit road that cost us a lot of spots. We were able to recover for a top-15 finish, but we need to minimize the mistakes if we want to compete for wins. I’m glad that the road courses are done for a few weeks, and we can go back to some intermediate tracks that I really enjoy. We’ll learn from this and keep moving forward.” –Riley Herbst, driver of the No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule is the HyVee Perks 250 on Saturday, June 15 at Iowa Speedway in Newton. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by USA and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.