Truck SeriesTruck Series News

Frankie Muniz will race part-time in Craftsman Truck Series for Reaume Brothers Racing in 2024

By Quinn McCullough
1 Minute Read
Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Reaume Brothers Racing has announced that Frankie Muniz will join the team for three races this season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Muniz will take part in three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events at Nashville Superspeedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway.

He will also compete at Michigan International Speedway in August in the ARCA Menards Series for the team.

Video from Black Flags Matter

Muniz has raced part-time in the Xfinity Series this season for Emerling-Gase Motorsports where his best finish was 30th at Phoenix Raceway for the Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200.

Last year he had a great season in the ARCA Menards Series for Rette Jones Racing and led the points standings for a long time, showing that he could race well with his opponents and demonstrating good car control.

It will be exciting to see how well Muniz does in the Truck Series as he continues to build his resume in NASCAR with Ford and Reaume Brothers Racing.

You can watch Muniz in his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut behind the wheel of the No. 22 Ford F-150 at Nashville Superspeedway, on Friday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET on FS2.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

Quinn McCullough
Quinn McCullough
I'm a Senior Journalism Major at Benedictine College from Kansas City Missouri. Love NASCAR and ARCA. In the future work iI hope to work in sports journalism or sportscasting. I Host a podcast called Good Morning Fancast. I've interviewed Mike Joy, Chris Myers, Larry McReynolds, and many others on my show.
Previous article
Corey Heim rallies for fourth Truck victory of 2024 at Gateway

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Best New Zealand Online Casinos

RacingJunk.com and Leaf Racewear Safety Equipment Giveaway

Rocketplay Casino

Winspirit Australia

10 deposit casinos

Best Betting Sites in Canada

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category