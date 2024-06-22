Frankie Muniz will race part-time in Craftsman Truck Series for Reaume Brothers Racing in 2024

Reaume Brothers Racing has announced that Frankie Muniz will join the team for three races this season in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Muniz will take part in three NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series events at Nashville Superspeedway, Bristol Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway.

He will also compete at Michigan International Speedway in August in the ARCA Menards Series for the team.

Muniz has raced part-time in the Xfinity Series this season for Emerling-Gase Motorsports where his best finish was 30th at Phoenix Raceway for the Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200.

Last year he had a great season in the ARCA Menards Series for Rette Jones Racing and led the points standings for a long time, showing that he could race well with his opponents and demonstrating good car control.

It will be exciting to see how well Muniz does in the Truck Series as he continues to build his resume in NASCAR with Ford and Reaume Brothers Racing.

You can watch Muniz in his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut behind the wheel of the No. 22 Ford F-150 at Nashville Superspeedway, on Friday, June 28 at 8 p.m. ET on FS2.