Before You List Your Car, Read This First

Selling your car seems simple until you actually try doing it. You realise pretty quickly it’s not just about putting a price on it and hoping someone shows up with cash. There are questions. Paperwork. Uncertainty. And if you’re not careful, the whole thing can get drawn out longer than it should.

I’ve spoken to a lot of people trying to sell their cars over the years. Most of them aren’t clueless—they just don’t know what actually moves the needle. If we were having a coffee and you said, “I want to sell my car but don’t know where to begin,” this is what I’d tell you.

First thing: you need to prove you own it. That means having your registration papers, ideally in your name, and ready to go. It seems obvious, but it’s one of the most common things that holds up a sale. For the full rundown, check out What’s needed to sell a car. If you’ve moved and the address is wrong, or it’s still in your ex’s name, or your company owns it—it matters. Buyers get nervous when the paperwork doesn’t line up.

Second: Know your numbers. What’s the car worth? What’s the market doing? Are there other cars like yours listed for $19,990, but they’ve been sitting there for 45 days? A reasonable price isn’t just about what you think it’s worth. It’s about what the market’s willing to pay.

Third: Be honest about the condition. No one expects your ten-year-old hatchback to be flawless, but they expect some honesty. Got a dent? Say so. Is the engine light on? Be upfront. The buyers that flake are usually the ones who felt misled. You don’t need a Roadworthy Certificate in Queensland to sell a car; the buyer will need one to register it. So either supply one or be clear that you’re selling it as-is. In my post about selling a car without a Roadworthy, I break this down more.

Then, there’s the finance part. If your car is under finance, it’s not yours to sell outright. You’ve got to pay out the loan to transfer ownership. This freaks people out, but it’s manageable. I always get it handled for people when they sell to me. But if you’re selling privately, ensure you know the payout figure and that the buyer understands how that works. If you’re unsure, I’ve written a simple piece on selling a car with finance owing that covers the basics.

Finally, don’t skip the small stuff. A clean car sells better. Decent photos matter. Empty the glovebox. Fill out a basic receipt of sale. These sound minor, but they all point to one thing: trust. People want to buy from someone who seems like they’ve got it together. The fewer questions they have to ask, the closer you are to a done deal.

If this sounds too much, that’s where people like me come in. I run a car buying service where I buy cars directly from owners across Brisbane, no Roadworthy required, and I handle the paperwork. If you’re after a smoother option, you can check it out at Sell Any Car Fast. But whether you sell it privately or through a service, the goal is the same—get the car sold, get paid, and move on. Time spent chasing flaky buyers, fixing old ads, or wondering why no one’s calling is time you don’t get back.