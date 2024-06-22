Toyota Racing – NCS Loudon Quotes – Martin Truex Jr. – 06.22.24

Toyota Racing – Martin Truex Jr.

NASCAR Cup Series Quotes

LOUDON, NH (June 22, 2024) – Joe Gibbs Racing driver Martin Truex Jr. was made available to the media prior to practice for the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Saturday.

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota Camry XSE, Joe Gibbs Racing

Do you feel more relaxed now that you’ve made your decision?

“I feel like I’m pretty relaxed generally? (laughter) I don’t know. I guess. If it comes off that way, sure. I feel relieved after I finally made a decision after thinking about it for two years. I guess, yeah.”

Would a win this weekend mean anything more?

“I think winning here in general is a really big deal. Last year was just huge for me personally. My family – what this place has meant to us over the years, so to finally – it was a frustrating thing to come here year after year after year – and feel like it got away again, so many times we were in position to win, or we were right there leading laps and things. It has always been a really good track for me and just not having that win for so long was really, really frustrating, so yeah, it was a really, really big one last year and I think to be able to go back-to-back would be awesome. That is what we are looking to do, and we are excited to be here. The guys are fired up and I feel good about it. I’m looking forward to going out there in practice and seeing what we’ve got.”

What did the first win at Furniture Row at Pocono mean?

“At that point, we were still a young team and things were feeling like they were coming together. We had been in position to have a chance to win a few races that season, up to that point, so it was really good to get to get our first win together. It was a big deal for all of us. I think it just kind of got the ball rolling for us, and in 2014, everybody knows how bad we struggled. It was a huge deal for all of us, and for Barney (Visser) – being his second win. The first time that we were competitive each and every week and we were up front a lot, leading laps and doing a lot of good things, so it was cool to check that off the list and who would have thought how the next few of years would have gone. It was an incredible run and the start of a really special group.”

When you look back at Nashville last year, what do you remember?

“It was a good race. We had a really strong car at times, at times, I just remember being really free and losing the lead and getting the car better at the end and tracking down Ross (Chastain), and I just couldn’t find a way around him, so that was a little bit of a frustrating race, because I felt like we had the car to beat – we just didn’t put it all together at the right time. I’m looking forward to going back. It is a fun track. It has been really good the last few years.”

Is there any changes from last season and the win here that can give you some momentum?

“I think it is going to be different. The tires are a little different from what I hear. The short track package is different, so I think for us, we have still kind of been searching a little bit, I think, to figure out the package and to get the feel in the car that I’m looking for. Last year, at Iowa, we never quite got it where we needed it, and then, of course, I sped on pit road, but in general, for us, the short track package – we’ve been off a little, and we’ve been kind of searching for that. The 20 (Christopher Bell) has been really good on the short tracks with this package, so we’ve kind of been looking at that and kind of trying to figure out what we are not quite doing right, but the last two years coming here, we’ve been really, really strong, so I have a lot of optimism that we will be able to do that again, but it is going to be different for sure, but weather today, compared to tomorrow is different for sure. We need to have a good day today for a pit selection and a good starting position, so hopefully, it goes well.”

What is your favorite thing about the track surface here at New Hampshire and do you have any advice for any new drivers coming into this race?

“Well, this place is tough. There is no doubt about it. It has changed a lot over the years, since they redid it. I think it was 2002-ish, when they did the progressive banking, new pavement in the corners – all of that stuff. It has just changed so much since then. It has gotten really bumpy. It has lost a lot of grip. Last year, we saw lane three and lane four come in with the old pavement, way up high, which was quite the shock. It is going to be different again this year. I think that is the biggest challenge. It is really bumpy. It is very slick. It is a technical track, all of those seams between each lane is probably the biggest obstacle to deal with. It can really mess up a lap. It is a hit your marks kind of track. You have got to be spot on, so I always look forward to that challenge, but memory wise – a lot, a lot of good memories. One of my first ones was watching my dad win his first Busch North race on TV. I was at home. I was madder than hell that I wasn’t here. My dad just won a race on TV. It was the coolest thing ever – I’m just a kid. Just a lot of memories coming up here and trying to make my way into higher levels and whatnot. Just a lot of good memories. A lot of wins and a lot of fun times.”

Would you target racing here again?

“Yeah, probably. We will see. I haven’t really looked into all of that and started the scheduling process. I’m just kind of focused on what we are doing here, but eventually, we will figure it out and it is definitely a place I would like to come back to.”

Would it definitely be for 23XI Racing?

“We just kind of started talking because he threw it out there in the media center and we’ve chatted a few times this week. A few things to figure out, but it seems like we will be able to do some races if we want, which will be awesome. Excited about that. It is really cool that Denny (Hamlin) did that and reached out this week. It means a lot to me.”

How important to do you think New Hampshire Motor Speedway is for growing talent in this area?

“It is huge. I think going back to my early days and watching a guy like Steve Park get an opportunity with Dale Earnhardt, and Mike Stefanik, who was a legend up here, getting to race in the Truck Series – things like that. It is really special. This place has really put a lot of people on the map, not just drivers, crew chiefs, crew members – you name it. We used to come here four times a year, back in the early days. It was the Daytona for the Busch North and Modified guys, and everything else. It is a special place, and it has done a lot for a lot of people.”

Have you heard from anyone this week that was really special to you?

“I’ve heard from a lot of people. This week was really kind of humbling to see the comments and it means so much to me just to hear what people think. A lot of people that I really respect and look up to have sent messages or said something in interviews, just whatever. It is really special to know that you’ve represented yourself well, your family well, your teams – all of the people I’ve worked with over the years. Really, really humbling to see that. I’m sure there will be more down the line, but it means a lot. It’s really special. It reminds you of how lucky we are to be able to do this.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 63,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 26 electrified options.

For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.